ZealousWeb is Elated to Be EERICA’s Software Development Sponsor!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — ZealousWeb is filled with pride to become the ‘software development partner’ of ‘Estonian e-Residents International Chamber Association‘ (EERICA). A non-profit organization, EERICA plays an imperative role in bringing together ‘e-Resident entrepreneurs’ from across the globe. It strives to speak for their interests and encourages them to carry out business in Estonia. Besides, EERICA also promotes a healthy work environment to help them engage in more business.

“We are excited to be EERICA’s software sponsor, especially because the organization is involved in a noble cause of supporting ‘e-Resident entrepreneurs’ on a global scale,” said Kandarp Bhatt, the CEO of ZealousWeb Technologies.

EERICA helps ‘e-Resident entrepreneurs’ in several ways, such as assisting them in dealing with the Estonian legal and regulatory environment, mainly because they have minimal knowledge of it and want to raise their concerns but don’t know how to do so. It discusses the problems of e-Resident entrepreneurs in front of the government authorities and urges them to work in the right direction.

“As a progressive Digital Agency, we relish contributing to initiatives that have the potential to bring a change in the society as a whole,” said Dr Keyur Dave, the COO of ZealousWeb Technologies.

Since ZealousWeb’s development team is competent enough to understand the client requirements instantly, its association with EERICA will indeed prove to be a game-changer.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations. Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/