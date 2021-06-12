Special Covid-19 Vaccine Drive for the IT Professionals in Odisha

BMC Organised a Special Vaccination drive for IT professionals in Odisha:

Bhubaneswar, India, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Another special step has been taken by the Government of Odisha to attain complete vaccination of the IT professionals of the state. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation organized the vaccine drive at Odisha Computer Application Center(OCAC). This is a most welcoming step by the state government to accelerate the IT sector of the state. This is a first of its kind vaccination drive to protect its IT work force as they are next to the front-end workers. Most likely other states will follow the same to protect their work force and boost the IT sector.

This vaccination drive was held at OCAC Tower, Bhubaneswar following all medical protocols. Professionals belonging to the 18+ category were administered the Covaxin 1st dose. NASSCOM members of the state including AuroIN management suggested such a drive. BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh and IT Secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra took a special interest in organizing the drive.

This special drive was organized by BMC in support of OCAC, where OCAC provided the base support and arranged the modalities for the special vaccination drive. CMS Technologies managed the entire drive by ensuring all COVID protocols are followed properly. AuroIN India Ltd. being one of the oldest IT companies in Odisha took an active role to promote and make this event a grand success. As IT professionals had to travel outside for which vaccination is compulsory. All major IT organizations participated in the vaccination drive. If required, OCAC will address more such vaccination drives to cover all such important sectors of the state.

Odisha is all set to begin the “World’s largest vaccination drive” for IT professionals. With the help of BMC in partnership with OCAC and the IT department, create the vaccine drive for IT professionals which is the unique way to express support and positivity around the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Most of the employees of the IT companies of the state including the employees of AuroIN got vaccinated.

The Odisha Computer Application Centre or OCAC is a Designated Technical Directorate of Information Technology Department Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) of the Government of Odisha. Orissa Computer Application Centre (OCAC) is counted amongst the state’s top Information Technology (IT) consultancy organizations.

