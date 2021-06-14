Jubilant Life Sciences (India) and Charles River Laboratories (US) are the Major Players in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market

The global drug discovery informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rising R&D expenditure, growing support for research, especially in the area of rare diseases, and the increasing use of informatics in drug discovery. However, the scarcity of skilled professionals and the high setup cost of informatics software are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

The major companies in the drug discovery informatics market include Jubilant Life Sciences Limited (India), Charles River Laboratories (US), IBM (US), Clarivate Analytics (US), and Accenture (Ireland). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, to increase their presence in the global drug discovery informatics market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64537381

Jubilant Life Sciences (India) has marked its presence among the major players in the discovery informatics market. To sustain its position in the drug discovery informatics market, the company focuses on collaborations to emerge as a preferred provider of drug discovery informatics services. For instance, in 2017, the company collaborated with Orion Corporation to provide drug discovery services. Such collaborations help the company to achieve business growth as well as advertise its expertise in the drug discovery informatics market.

Charles River Laboratories (US) offers various services ranging from target discovery to candidate validation as a part of the drug discovery informatics segment. As one of the leading firms in the industry, Charles River Laboratories has numerous strengths that help it to thrive in the marketplace. The firm also has a successful track record of integrating complimentary firms via mergers and acquisitions. It has successfully integrated a large number of technology companies in the past few years to streamline its operations and build a reliable supply chain.

By function, the sequencing and target data analysis segment accounted for the largest share for the drug discovery informatics market.

The sequencing and target data analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery informatics market for the function segment of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased application for sequencing analysis for the new drug entity and ease of handling of information from different sources and different domains.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market.

The drug discovery informatics market is divided into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global drug discovery informatics market, closely followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the presence of well-established CROs, rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, rising number of CROs, and the presence of less-stringent regulations for drug discovery processes