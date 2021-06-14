Plasma Fractionation Market Insights, Trends – Forecast to 2025

The global plasma fractionation market is projected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2025 from USD 28.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.The growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, increase in plasma collection (and the number of plasma collection centers), rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases and alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

In 2019, the immunoglobins segment accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market

Based on product, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumins, protease inhibitors, and other products. Immunoglobulins accounted for the largest share of the global plasma fractionation market in 2019. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological and immunological diseases, increasing off-label indications of IVIg, and growing use of SCIg due to its ease of administration and reduced administration time.

The pulmonology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the plasma fractionation market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the pulmonology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven largely by the rising prevalence of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (copd).

North America was the largest regional market for plasma fractionation market in 2019

The global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma fractionation market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas, growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and AATD. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth in the overall healthcare industry, increasing number of hemophilic patients, increasing number of organ transplantations, increasing focus on diagnosis and prophylactic treatment, increasing awareness about technologically advanced products, and improving the standard of living in several APAC countries.

The global plasma fractionation market is highly consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include CSL (Australia), Grifols (Spain), Shire (Ireland), Octapharma (Switzerland), Kedrion (Italy), BPL (UK), Sanquin (Netherlands), LFB (France), Biotest (Germany), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), China Biologic Products (China), Green Cross Corporation (South Korea), and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products (China). Geographic expansions and collaborations are the key growth strategies undertaken by these companies to maintain their positions in the market.

CSL (Australia) is one of the prominent players in the plasma fractionation market in 2019. With distribution channels in over 35 countries and 230 plasma collection centers, CSL has established itself as a significant player in the plasma fractionation market. The company provides plasma-derived products for acute and chronic conditions such as hemophilia, Von Willebrand disease, and primary immune deficiencies.

Apart from North America, the company has a strong presence in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Its distribution network is spread across 30 countries with major facilities in Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and the US. This helps the company to ensure its products are available across the globe.

Grifols (Spain) is a leading manufacturer in plasma fractionation market. Grifols is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plasma-derived products. The company focusses on research and product innovation by investing heavily in R&D, as well as partnering with research institutes for the development of advanced plasma-derived products to fight rare diseases. For instance, in 2018, the company received FDA approval for HyperRAB rabies immune globulin (human) for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, GamaSTAN immune globulin (human) for hepatitis A virus (HAV), and measles post-exposure prophylaxis, among others. The company also constantly focuses on the expansion of its plasma collection centers and increasing its capacity. It has more than 190 centers in the US and 35 in Europe.