Pet Odor Control & Clean-up Products Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players, 2025

The global Pet Odor Control & Clean-up Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global pet odor control & clean-up products market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 8.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.94% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about the health hazards among millennial population caused by odor of pet litters coupled with need for maintaining a healthy environment.

Key Players:

Skouts Honor Pet Supply Co.

Sunny & Honey

Guangzhou Babyhouse Pet Supplies Co.

Charmypet Co., Ltd.

SzeKai Co., Ltd

Double Pets International Co.,Ltd.

Shanghai Mimon Pet Ltd.

Qingdao Huanda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

PMT Global Co.,Ltd.

Pet Youyou Pet Products Limited Company

Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage of technology and innovation has led to launching of various Bluetooth enabled and automatic boxes for litter disposal. Moreover, products like flushable and biodegradable flush bags, training pads and cleaning sprays are being developed by the manufacturers.

According to the 2017-2018 Demographics and Pet Ownership Sourcebook of AMVA, around 57% of the households in U.S. adopted pets in 2016. Moreover, a study shows that USD 66 billion were spent by the Americans for pet care services and products. In addition, increasing willingness among the buyers to spend on such products is boosting the product demand in the upcoming years.

Increasing preference among buyers to eradicate the odor created by litter of pets is anticipated to drive the market growth. Thus, manufacturers have started investing in R&Ds for product innovation to develop products that kill the germs completely and remove the odor. Owing to these factors, the market for such products is projected to gain significant growth during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

Product Outlook:

Litter Box

Cleanup

Odor Control

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of 51.21% across the global market. This growth can be associated with rising trend for adoption of pets among the millennial population. A report by National Pet Owners stated that 65% Americans adopted pets. Thus, as the number of pets in increasing, the need for pet supplies is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.41% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with increasing pet ownership among the millennial population across countries like China and India. Moreover, external factors like rapid urbanization and rising disposable income among the working population are expected to fuel up the market for pet care accessories, in the upcoming years. Moreover, increasing tourism industry across countries like China, Australia and India has boosted the demand for pet care services thereby driving the market growth for such products.

