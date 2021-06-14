Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market Consumer Trends and Factors Affecting Buying Decision, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2025. MRAM is abbreviated as Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory, also termed as Magnetic RAM or Magneto-Resistive RAM, is a process of storing data bits using magnetic states. It uses a non-volatile random-access memory technology and is power efficient. The MRAM device is termed as a spintronics device.

Key Players:

Avalanche Technology, Inc.

Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVE Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spin Transfer Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Crocus Nano Electronics LLC

Growth Drivers:

The Magneto Resistive RAM industry is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Low power consumption, faster access time, and non-volatile data storage are documented as major factors of Magneto Resistive RAM Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, memory density issue may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. MRAM industry is segmented based on types, end user, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014- 2025)

Toggle MRAM

Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Consumer Electronics

Robotics

Automotive

Enterprise Storage

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe Russia

Asia Pacific

RoW

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of MRAM in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be growth in research & development activities and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing advancements in infrastructures of data centers and rising acceptance of cloud computing. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of MRAM in the region.

The key players of Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market are Crocus Nanoelectronics, Avalanche Technology, and Everspin Technologies. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

