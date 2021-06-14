North America Cold Chain Market Challenges, Opportunities, Driver and Restraint Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The North America Cold Chain Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

North America Cold Chain Market is anticipated to reach USD 118.51 billion owing to the developments in packaging methods due to expansion of trade over the years. Cold chain is the system for maintaining and distributing perishable food items, vaccines and other biologicals in good condition. Most perishable foods, and vaccines which are also termed as Cool Cargo are sensitive to freeze & heat and hence, must be kept at the suitable temperature from the time they are manufactured until they are used. Cold chains hold a series of storage and transport links which are designed to keep these items within an acceptable range until it reaches the consumer.

Key Players:

Americold Logistics, LLC

AGRO Merchants Group

Burris Logistics, Inc.

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Henningsen Cold Storage Company

Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC

Nordic Logistics and Warehousing, LLC

Preferred Freezer Services

Wabash National Corporation

United States Cold Storage, Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-cold-chain-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

North America cold chain industry is persistent due to the growing demand for goods with supply chains like fresh vegetables, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, etc. and rightly established cold supply chains. Moreover, the speedy growth in international trade of perishable food products, technological advancements in refrigerated transport and storage, infrastructure progress support by government and the rise in enlargement of food retail chains by multinational businesses are the major drivers of the market.

Conversely, requirement of high energy and costly infrastructure are few growing concerns for the cold chain service providers. The high energy consumption cost has increased the operational cost for the market players. The increase in competition among market players and demand for cold storage has pressurized the players to expand their logistics facilities, which is not easy with rising infrastructure prices. Besides, environmental issues like greenhouse gas emissions are restraining the growth of the market.

One of the major trends emerging in North America cold chain market is the focus on energy-conservation practices. The market players in the segment are adopting several tools & strategies to be more energy conservative. The latest trend prevailing in the market is the use of CO2 cascade system. Here, two refrigerants are used in one refrigeration system where one refrigerant cools the other refrigerant. Studies have revealed that macro developments in North America like rise in population, increased food wastage, and rise in organized retail sector are stimulating the demand for cold chains for food preservation, thereby impacting the market in the near future.

Type Outlook:

Storage Warehouse Refrigerated container

Transportation Road Sea Rail Air

Monitoring Components

Application Outlook:

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Processed Food

Pharmaceuticals

Dairy & frozen desserts segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market due to economic growth and rapid urbanization.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/