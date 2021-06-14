Nutrigenomics Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Nutrigenomics Market scope was priced at US$ 252.20 million during 2017 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 16.48% by the completion of prediction period. The global market scope of nutrigenomics is estimated to touch US$ 850.86 million by the completion of the year 2025. Nutrigenomics, also known as nutritional genomics, refers to a study that defines relationship between nutrition, human genome, and health. It explains how the different types of food effects human body biologically. In addition, the study is likely to impact well-defined segments of food chain including genetic alteration of animal feed and crops.

Rising cases of food allergies or intolerance among humans is expected to impel nutrigenomics industry growth. Such allergies can happen to anyone at any age against specific food products such as wheat, peanuts, eggs, soy, fish, and others. Nutrigenomics is able to identify food that suits individual’s molecular dietary signature. This factor is driving demand for the study among researchers and food manufacturers. Increasing focus of food manufacturers on customization of food products according to specific gene profile is anticipated to propel nutrigenomics market growth. Manufacturing companies are launching food products aimed to improve weak immune system among individuals. Moreover, supportive initiatives being taken by governments across various nations to promote nutritional genomics will drive the market over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of Nutrigenomics Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nutrigenomics-market/request-sample

To cater to rising demand for customized diet, manufacturing companies or institutes are investing in R&D to expand application scope. For instance, February 2019, a team of researchers from King’s college of London found that blueberries can low blood pressure. According to their research study, eating 200 grams of blueberries for a month can improve blood vessel function and reduce systolic blood pressure. Researchers found that regular consumption of drinks based on blueberries are effective in reducing blood pressure by 5mmHg in a month.

On the basis of product, the nutrigenomics industry can be bifurcated into services, and reagents and kits. In 2018, reagents and kits segment accounted for largest market share owing to growing health awareness regarding chronic diseases. Increasing number of clinical laboratories is also expected to contribute well to segment’s growth. However, services segment is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period attributed to growth of healthcare information technology (IT) services. Such services include telepathy, health records, and user-friendly healthcare applications for housebound patients.

In terms of application, the nutrigenomics market can be classified into diabetes, obesity, anti-aging, and chronic diseases. Obesity segment is anticipated to hold largest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising cases of obesity among young and adult population across the globe. Growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and increasing stress level among individuals is giving rise to obesity. Moreover, genetic factors are also responsible for body fat distribution and weight gain among individuals.

Some of the key players in the nutrigenomics market are Unilever; Danone; Genova Diagnostics; Inc.; Gene Smart; Metagenics, Inc.; and Cell Logic. Companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive edge over others.

Access Nutrigenomics Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/nutrigenomics-market

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2017, North America accounted for largest revenue share. It is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to rising consumption of specialized diet in the region. In addition, advent of direct to consumer nutrigenomics kits is expected to impel regional growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development regarding nutrigenomics will drive regional market growth in coming years.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com