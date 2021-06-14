Automotive Steel Market Manufacturing Plants Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Automotive Steel market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the most important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely upon before investing. It furnishes with an affordable examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to place resources into it. The report analyses the weather and an entire detailed outlook of the most players that are likely to feature to the demand within the global Automotive Steel market within the upcoming years.

The market study additionally gives a to-the-point evaluation of the techniques and plans of action that are being executed by the manufacturers and firms to contribute to Automotive Steel market growth. A number of the foremost conspicuous measures taken by the organizations are partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their overall reach. The key players are likewise presenting newer product varieties within the market to enhance the merchandise portfolio by embracing the new innovation and completing it in their enterprise.

The global automotive steel market is projected to reach USD 130.07 billion by 2025. The market is expected to grow with the 3.2% CAGR above the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles coupled with the expansion of production facilities in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth of automotive steel market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe is another factor expected to propel the demand for steel material in the automotive industry. Electric vehicles play an important role in meeting the environmental goals to reduce CO2 emission, as these vehicles are manufactured with lightweight materials such as steel. According to the International Energy Agency, in 2017, more than 1 million cars were sold across the globe and China has accounted for over 50% sales.

Europe is one of the largest regions for vehicle production and contributes to 6.85% of its GDP in the automotive industry. Investment in automotive R&D activities and growing focus on reducing CO2 emission are major factors expected to propel the demand for lightweight chassis components in Europe.

Passenger vehicle segment is projected to witness significant growth in terms of volume from 2019 to 2025. Due to the development of small and microcar components, market players are expanding their product lines in this segment.

Major companies operating in steel industries are focusing on the development of high strength steel that enables automakers to manufacture lightweight and thin automotive parts along with safety features. Steel companies are collaborating with global universities and research institutes in order to develop high-quality steel for the automotive industry.

Top Key Players of Automotive Steel Market:

ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, POSCO, and Nucor Corporation.

