Private LTE Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2025

The report “Private LTE Market by Component (Infrastructure and Services), Technology (FDD and TDD), Deployment Model (Centralized and Distributed), Frequency Band (Licensed, Unlicensed, and Shared Spectrum), End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, size is projected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period. Major factors such as the need for unique and defined network quality are expected to drive the growth of the global private LTE market. However, the fragmented spectrum may limit the market growth.

TDD segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

TDD is used with data transmissions (data or digitized voice). The LTE-TDD mode is complementary and the perfect choice for providing high-speed mobile broadband access in an unpaired spectrum. Several operators have deployed both FDD and TDD modes in their networks. LTE-TDD also provides a path for Time Division Synchronous Code Division Multiple Access (TD-SCDMA).

Unlicensed frequency band segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises can design, develop, and operate private LTE networks in unlicensed bands. For instance, MulteFire, with its unlicensed band, provides optimum network coverage, improves network capacity, offers seamless mobility, and increases QoS. Apart from enterprises, telecom operators can also use unlicensed bands with carrier aggregation technology to extend their network coverage. Unlicensed bands have opened up several opportunities for enterprises, ISPs, CSPs, MSPs, MNOs, and cable operators by acting as a neutral host to support multiple business use cases.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the Private LTE market in 2020

APAC is an emerging region in the private LTE market. China, Japan, and Australia are the major countries contributing to the growth in APAC. APAC also constitutes major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, and India. Japan, China, and Australia as essential for the growth of the private LTE market in this region. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, IT products, and electronic products. Manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with industry seeking advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.

Key and innovative vendors in the private LTE market include Nokia ( Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), Affirmed Networks (US), Athonet (Italy), Samsung (South Korea), Redline communications (Canada), Airspan (US), Boingo Wireless (US), ASOCS (Israel), Casa Systems (US), Cisco (US), Comba (Hong Kong), CommScope (US), Druid Software (Ireland), ExteNet Systems (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Lemko (US), Mavenir (US), Quortus (UK), Star Solutions (Canada), Tecore (US), Telrad Networks (Israel), Wireless Excellence (UK), Accelleran (Belgium), Air-Lynx (France), Altiostar (US), Amarisoft (France), Baicells Technologies (US), Celona (US), IPLOOK (Hong Kong), JMA Wireless (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Phluido (US), NetNumber (US), JI Technology (Japan), Verizon (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Future Technologies (US), Ambra Solutions (Canada), URSYS (Australia), Geoverse (US), and Cradlepoint (US). These vendors have adopted many organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to expand their offerings and market shares in the private LTE market.

