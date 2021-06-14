Global Brain Monitoring Market is Expecting a Major Technological Makeover in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Objectives Behind This Research Study:

To define, describe, and forecast the Brain Surgery Monitoring Market based on the product, medical condition, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall brain monitoring market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

To track and analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, agreements, collaborations, and expansions.

Overview of This Study:

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the Brain Monitoring market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different sub-segments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and market sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of the segments and sub-segments.

Expected Revenue Surge:

The global Brain Surgery Monitoring Market size is estimated to be USD 8.6 billion by 2025 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The brain monitoring market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, growth in the number of traumatic brain injuries, and increasing applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials. The rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices, the expanding therapeutic applications of brain monitoring devices, and the growing healthcare market in emerging economies are also expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market.

Opportunity: The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices

Invasive monitoring is a complex, painful, and risky process, as it involves direct intervention with sensitive brain tissue. Doctors and patients, therefore, show a high inclination toward the use of non-invasive or minimally invasive brain monitoring devices. Owing to their advantages, there has been a rapid increase in the demand for non-invasive ICP monitors, TCD devices, tympanic membrane displacement procedures, optic nerve sheath diameter, CT scan/MRI, and fundoscopy, which are reliable alternatives to invasive techniques, thus compelling players in this market to develop and commercialize such products.

Recent Developments in the Global Brain Monitoring Market:

In 2018, GE Healthcare launched its SIGNA Premier 3.0T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system in Canada.

In 2018, Philips collaborated with Samsung Electronics to connect Samsung’s ARTIK Smart IoT Platform to Philips’ HealthSuite Digital Platform. This addressed the growing need for connected health platforms that can safely access, share, and analyze information, helping health systems and providers achieve their goal of delivering better care to consumers.

In 2017, Natus acquired the global Camino ICP monitoring product line, including its San Diego manufacturing facility, from Integra. The sale also included the US rights to Integra’s fixed-pressure shunts, as well as US rights to Codman’s DURAFORM dural graft implants, standard EVD catheters, and CSF collection systems.

In 2017, Philips acquired Electrical Geodesics to expand its existing portfolio of imaging technologies and advanced informatics for neurological applications.

COVID-19 impact on the global Brain Monitoring market:

The state of urgency to combat the outbreak has led to a significant increase in the demand for remote monitoring and patient engagement solutions. Most of the hospitals/healthcare facilities are currently trying to expand patient monitoring to homecare settings or other temporary setups with an aim to provide optimal care. COVID-19 has led to a significant surge in the demand for ventilators, and manufacturers are currently focusing their efforts to meet the increasing need for ventilators, including other respiratory devices, in contrast to brain monitoring devices. The pandemic is likely to have an adverse impact on the brain monitoring business particularly due to the focus of hospitals in setting up COVID-19 specific ICUs (intensive care units) along with the temporary suspension of production and manufacturing sites in major affected regions across the globe.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global brain monitoring market in 2019.

The brain monitoring market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and the RoW. North America accounted for the largest share of the brain monitoring market in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing incidence of neurological diseases, a growing number of clinical trials of brain monitoring products, and the availability of medical reimbursement in the US.

Some of the leading players in the Brain Surgery Monitoring Market include Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cadwell Industries (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), Nonin Medical, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Neurosoft (Russia), and Rimed (US).

