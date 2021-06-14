Global PCR Market to Expand 2X and Reach US$ 7.0 Bn by 2026-end

Companies in the PCR Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the PCR Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

PCR is also used to determine the genesis of several chronic and infectious diseases. For instance, the technique was widely applied in 2015 for determining the outbreak of the Zika virus epidemic. Such increased applications are anticipated to double the revenue of the global polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market during the forecast period (2020-2026). Expanding at an anticipated CAGR of 8.4%, the global PCR market is set to surpass US$ 7 Bn mark by 2026.

Key Takeaways of the Global PCR Market Study

PCR reagents are anticipated to capture three-fifths of the total market share during the forecast period. Continuous increase in the number of diagnostic tests and launch of new reagents specific to the test type are set to augment demand for reagents used in polymerase chain reaction.

Use of PCR in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is anticipated to account for a majority share of the total market value. This is stimulated by a rise in test volumes, laboratory automation, research & development in genetic engineering, and competition in drug discovery for diseases such as HIV-AIDS and cancer.

Growing awareness about molecular diagnostic applications of PCR in cancer and HIV-AIDS detection, rising prevalence of infectious diseases and laboratory automation will augment the use of PCR techniques in clinical diagnostic labs and hospitals. The segment is poised to expand impressively at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2026.

North America is set to dominate the global PCR market in terms of value. The availability of advanced technologies such as of multifaceted synthetic and bioprospected polymerases and symbiotic sequencing technologies is projected to fuel the regional market growth. Greater budgetary allocation for research & development in PCR technologies will further augment the regional market growth, which is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% through 2026.

Asia Pacific shows prolific growth opportunities. Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, penetration of global market players via licensing and distribution agreements with local players, and increased investments in life sciences research will boost the regional market growth.

“The global PCR market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, driven by rising number of key players offering a diverse range of PCR solutions. Favorable governmental policies and increased budget allocation towards improving healthcare infrastructure are set to broaden the market prospects for PCR solutions,” concludes the Fact.MR analyst

R&D and Product Launches Remain Key Growth Catalysts of Market Players

The global PCR market is consolidated with leading players such as Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories and Thermo Fishers Scientific accounting for maximum market share. However, new entrants are finding a marketplace, owing to the introduction of advanced technologies.

F. Hoffmann La- Roche AG is the dominant market player, offering diverse products and solutions in various fields including clinical chemistry and immunoassay, molecular diagnostics, and tissue diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of real-time PCR and includes products such as Cobas S 201, Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test, Cobas 4800 System and Light Cylinder MRSA Advanced Test.

Competitors such as Becton, Dickinson and Company are set to have significant market presence with greater focus on research & development and new product launches. The company offers Real Time PCR systems, PCR assays and PCR Cloning Kits. Some products include the BD MAX System, BD-Qzyme Assays and BD In-Fusion.

