Pipeline Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Socket Weld Flanges Suppliers in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — “PIPELINE SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.” has drawn together under the one top of the aggregate range of Manufacturing stockholding and handling exercises in Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Nickel Alloy, Alloy Steel, Copper, Brass, Monel, Inconel, Aluminum, Hastalloy, fit as a fiddle of Pipe Fittings, Flanges, and Fasteners. Our principle Products are BW Pipe Fittings in sort of Elbows, Tees, Reducers, End Caps, Stub Ends, In Forged Socket Weld, and Threaded Pipe Fittings in sort the kind of Elbows, Tees, Couplings, Crosses, Unions, Nipples, Plugs, Bushings Caps and so on. Our Forged Olets in the sort of Welding Outlets, Socketweld Outlets, Threading Outlets, Elbow Outlets, Lateral Outlets, Nipple Outlets & Other Branch Fittings.

Socket Weld Flanges:

Pipeline Solutions Pvt Ltd is a standout amongst the most trusted pipes and tubes suppliers worldwide having a brand picture that has been prescribed by the popular names in the business. Our technicians move towards enhancing the dedication of supplying quality. Our offered product is manufactured using top-notch material & modern techniques keeping in mind the industry norms.

Pipeline Solutions are a provider of Steel Socket Flanges like Stainless Steel Socket Flanges, Alloy Steel Socket Flanges, Carbon Steel Socket Flanges, Nickel Alloys Socket Flanges, Monel Steel Socket Flanges, and Duplex Steel Socket Flanges. We provide Steel Socket Weld Flanges in several ANSI standards like ANSI B16.5 Flanges, ANSI B16.47 Flanges, and so on. Produced Steel Socket Welding flanges are like slip-on flange, same to attachment welding flange, however, the drag is counter-exhausted to acknowledge pipe. The distance across the remaining bore is the same as within the measurement of the pipe. The Steel Socket Welding Flange is joined to the pipe by a filet weld around the center of the flange. An optional interior weld might be connected in high stretch applications. The greatest utilization of Socket Flanges is in high-weight frameworks, for example, pressure-driven and steam lines.

Packing: No Fumigate or Fumigate Plywood/Wood Pallet or Case

Surface treatment: Anti-rust Oil, Transparent/Yellow/Black Anti-rust Paint, Zinc, Hot dipped Galvanized.

Usage: Oil Field, Offshore, Water System, Shipbuilding, Natural Gas, Electric Power, Pipe Projects, etc.