CCE Announces Major Upgrades to its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

New LiveLink announced for Inventor and Solid Edge and host of other upgrades.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability technology, announced major upgrades to EnSuite-Cloud ReVue, its flagship real-time 3D Collaboration software.

Effective immediately, users can download ReVue LiveLink integrations for Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge. This is in addition to the SOLIDWORKS and SketchUp LiveLink products announced last month.

“We are on an extremely aggressive development schedule with this product. The response from users and industry analysts has been overwhelming. Clearly, this was an unmet need in the collaboration marketplace that we have been able to successfully meet. We are not only adding newer formats to the standalone version of EnSuite-Cloud ReVue, we are also closely monitoring the user upvote data on our website to reprioritize our development schedule for LiveLinks. We are hoping we made everyone who voted for the Inventor and Solid Edge LiveLinks very happy today with our latest update,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. Sales & Marketing.

ReVue LiveLink is useful for collaboration during conceptual design or engineering changes, where the CAD model needs to be edited and the results updated in real-time with participants in the collaboration session. This one-step access saves time and makes real-time CAD collaboration natural and easy. With this latest update, users can now securely collaborate in real-time directly from an interactive Inventor, Solid Edge, SOLIDWORKS or SketchUp sessions. Other formats like Creo, Revit will be added soon. Users can download ReVue LiveLink for the CAD systems for free. However, an Organizer license is needed to access the LiveLink products.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue, released earlier this year, is a unique real-time collaboration product using 3D digital assets while maintaining complete control of the users’ intellectual property. Participants can use 3D multi-CAD data from all major CAD formats like CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3DXML), SOLIDWORKS, NX, Creo, Autodesk Inventor, Solid Edge, JT, IFC and glTF, among others, to conduct engineering design reviews directly in the browser or access it from an active CAD session using ReVue LiveLink.

Some of the key capabilities of EnSuite-Cloud ReVue include:

• No software installation or browser extensions required

• Real-time collaboration using 3D multi-CAD data – no CAD licenses required

• No storing of proprietary design data on any server

• No data footprint left after collaboration

• Integrated conference call facility

• Well-defined roles & privileges (Organizer, Presenter & Reviewer) for participants for data protection

All new users can get a 15-day free trial for an Organizer license to evaluate the product. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information or to start their 15-day free trial.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey. For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit https://www.cadcam-e.com.

