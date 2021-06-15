John Rush Retires From Pressed4Time After 30 Years

Denver, CO and Naples, FL, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Pressed4Time’s John Rush, a Denver, Colorado resident, recently sold his dry cleaning route to Brad Ambridge, owner of Martinizing Dry Cleaning of Denver. This marked the end of a 30-plus year career with Pressed4Time for this lifelong entrepreneur. Ambridge officially took over the route on May 1.

“I’ve had quite a run with Pressed4Time. I’ve met and worked with some wonderful people who will remain friends for the rest of my life,” said Rush, who began his Pressed4Time route in 1991. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter, which hopefully involves some travel and maybe even a little work to stay active.”

Rush began his entrepreneurial career in the supermarket business, working in his family’s store. After a stint in the Air Force, which included being stationed in Spain, Rush traveled to Australia to open a business, Oliver’s Table in Perth. He returned to the US five years late to open another business, The Water Store in Denver, Colorado. During that time, he was a distributor for Crystal Geyser spring water from Calistoga, California.

“I enjoyed both businesses but there was just something missing. That’s when I did one of those aptitude tests with Carol Green of the Franchise Services Association. My test revealed that I was an outdoor person,” said Rush. “That’s when I went on my search for an outdoor franchise opportunity and fortunately found Pressed4Time. The rest is history.”

Over his 30-year career, he’s logged literally hundreds of thousands of miles picking up and dropping off clothing in the greater Denver area. During that time, he’s watched his children Ben (spouse Jackie) and Monica (spouse Mark) grow into adults. He’s now the proud grandfather of three—Brooklyn, Evan and Asher.

“I love people and that’s what made having a business like this perfect for me,” said Rush, 77. “I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity and happy for the assistance from Clean Franchise Brands to connect me with Brad. I know my route is in capable hands.”

Clean Franchise Brands recently acquired Martinizing Dry Cleaning, 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Lapels and Greybull have now merged these leading dry cleaning companies into Clean Franchise Brands, LLC (“Clean Franchise Brands”), now the largest dry cleaning company in the world, with 500+ stores in 40 states and nine countries.

“This is a great example of how this acquisition creates tremendous synergies among all of our existing and new franchisees across the country,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO and President of Clean Franchise Brands. “We were able to connect John’s Pressed4Time route with a Martinizing Dry Cleaning dry cleaning plant and store rather easily. This provides an additional opportunity for Brad and a seamless transition for customers on John’s route.”

Clean Franchise Brands provides multiple offerings for new and existing franchise owners, including: a plant with retail store, a satellite store, pickup and delivery, and the newly created Lapels Laundromat. Clean Franchise Brands also offers a conversion program to independent dry cleaning business owners that would like to receive international marketing and technology assistance while owners focus on running their businesses.

“Over the years, we’ve established Lapels as a unique franchise offering with a focus on environmentally friendly, non-toxic cleaning practices, as well as stellar customer service. That package has earned us a place in the Franchise 500 year in and year out,” said Dubois. “With this acquisition, we can provide a wide range of offerings to prospects all over the world. We’re excited about the future of all our new brands. The sky is truly the limit.”

For Further Information:

1. For more information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit: https://lapelsfranchise.com/.

2. For more information on Martinizing Dry Cleaning, please visit: https://www.martinizing.com/.

3. For more information on 1-800-Dry Clean, please visit: https://www.1-800-dryclean.com.

4. For more information on Pressed4Time, please visit: https://pressed4time.com.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels or Martinizing Dry Cleaning, please call 781-829-8780.

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 500 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. For more information, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061