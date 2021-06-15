How An Epilepsy Specialist In Mumbai Can Help You?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Epilepsy is a common disorder worldwide and can prove fatal if not treated. Epilepsy is a condition of recurrent seizures. Epilepsy patients and their families always fear a public collapse, which can result in harsh blows to the body.

Epilepsy patients also have a sense of fear in discussing their condition with their colleagues. So they don’t end up being a joke of the office. Due to this fear, they try to suppress the disorder and not going for medication, which in turn can be more harmful by aggravating the condition,

Well, we want to tell you that with proper medication and under epilepsy specialist we can prevent epilepsy and also minimize the impact to a point where you no longer have to live in a fear of a collapse.

Dr Siddharth Kharkar is a board-certified (American Board of Psychiatry & Neurology certified) Neurologist. He is an Epilepsy specialist & Parkinson’s specialist in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Dr Kharkar can help you in the following ways:

Early identification and medication

Early identification of epilepsy can be crucial in fighting the disorder completely with medication only. About 70% of epilepsy patients don’t get another seizure after medication in the early stages.

Effective solution

With deep and Robust knowledge, Dr Kharkar provides you with precise consultation to tackle the problem with the most convenient and effective options available.

Modern Technology

Special surgeries like Vagal nerve stimulation (VNS), Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS) supplemented with modern test equipment for the best possible outcome.

Detailed evaluation

Dr Kharkar believes in exact and detailed communication with his patients so that there can be proper understanding and trust developed by his patients and a structured pathway can be made to tackle the disorder completely.

If you still have a double thought, take a call with the man himself or contact us below:

Address: Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital,

Swami Vivekananda Rd, Suresh colony,

Ville Parle west, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Phone: 022-4897-1800

Email: epilepsyparkinsons@gmail.com

Website: https://drkharkar.com/

(Visiting hours: 9.00 – 21.00, seven days a week)