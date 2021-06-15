TAMJAI SAMGOR SINGAPORE LAUNCHES NEW TAKEAWAY COMBOS AND DELIVERY DEALS, INCLUDING SPECIAL “KOL BOWL”

Singapore, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — With the additional measures and restrictions currently in place to curb with the risk of community transmission, TamJai SamGor Singapore is offering its diners some irresistible deals for takeaway and delivery options.

From now till 30 June, enjoy huge savings and satisfy those cravings with free delivery via Foodpanda* and 10% off for all takeaway orders from the à la carte menu. Apart from that, for those who are unable to make up their minds due to the endless different combinations available, a ‘Takeaway Combo’ is available for a limited time only.

The Takeaway Combos have 5 of the bestselling soup bases, namely “Ma La”, “Wu La”, “Tomato Soup”, “San Suan and “Fragrant Clear Soup”, so there is something to suit everyone. The combos feature TamJai SamGor’s signature mixian in a specific soup base and a variety of carefully selected toppings, a choice of either the Chongqing Hot Sauce Crunchy Cucumber or Black Fungus as a side, and to complete the meal – either the signature Hong Kong Milk Tea or Iced Lemon Tea. Ranging from SGD12.80 – SGD13.80 to takeaway+, these combo options are perfect as a meal for one, or for the family.

Zermatt Neo, Singaporean competitive eater and YouTuber, is working with TamJai SamGor Singapore in a first-of-its kind collaboration. He reveals his favourite toppings and soup base choice in a fully customised a ‘KOL Bowl’ aptly named “Zermatt’s Pick” – available for both takeaway and delivery from now till 20 June 2021. Zermatt’s choice is the “Wu La” (Charred Pepper & Spices) soup base, with Pig’s Stomach, Tail-on Shrimp, and Bamboo Fungus toppings.

“Zermatt’s Pick” kickstarts the KOL bowls series, where several familiar influencers are invited to put their name on their favourite TamJai SamGor offerings from the extensive menu. Each KOL Bowl is available for a limited time only, with subsequent KOL Bowls featuring different personas.

*With a minimum order of SGD20. Please check in-app for delivery locations

+Only applicable for in-store takeaway orders. Different pricing applies for delivery

About TamJai SamGor

Established in Hong Kong during the year of 2008, the brand, TamJai SamGor experienced rapid growth over the past 13 years. Today, TamJai SamGor has become one of the most popular brand for Hong Kong youngsters, operating more than 70 branches in Hong Kong and has expanded into Singapore with 3 branches in 2020 within 1 month of operations.

TamJai SamGor was recognised as a “Bib Gourmand” restaurant by the MICHELIN Guide for three consecutive years (2011 to 2013). TamJai SamGor, the home of Mixian and well-loved soup bases, also provides bouncy rice noodles, an extensive range of toppings and a great variety of snacks. The warm hospitality of “TamJai JeJe” (TamJai’s waitresses) serves an unforgettable dining experience with unique spiced aromatic soups at a selection of 10 levels of hotness. The trademarked “Tufei chicken wings” (土匪雞翼), marinated with special spices, are crispy outside and tender inside and remains widely popular in Hong Kong and Singapore.

