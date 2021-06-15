Brian Lebel’s Cody Old West Show with 65 Top Vendors will be Held June 25-27 at The Santa Fe Community Convention Center

Santa Fe, NM, USA, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Veteran collectors of Western and Native American memorabilia, or anyone considering dipping their toes into this red-hot category of collectible, need to mark their calendars for June 25th-27th. Those are the dates for this year’s Brian Lebel’s Cody Old West Show, to be held in the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, at 201 West Marcy Street.

Vendors from across the country will be there, specializing in authentic Western fine art, collectibles, apparel, home decor, jewelry, antique firearms, Native American artifacts, cowboy trappings, horse gear, books, boots, hats and more. Contemporary artists and artisans will be included. The merchandise includes antique, vintage and modern, spanning all price points.

“It was touch-and-go for a while as to whether or not we would be able to hold this year’s show, but we couldn’t be happier that we’re able to move forward,” said Brian Lebel, who’s been staging Old West Shows since 1989, initially in Cody, Wyoming. “Summer in Santa Fe is a shopper’s paradise, and we are proud to be the show that gets to kick off the summer season.”

Because of the wide variety of material available at the show — from cowboy to Native American, from old to new, and from inexpensive to lavish — it’s often difficult to explain to people what exactly the show is like, Lebel said. “But one thing is for certain: after someone’s first visit, they come back every year. It’s a special event with a community like none other.”

Lebel added, “We’ve missed everyone and are really looking forward to seeing all of our friends and colleagues again.” He explained that, due to COVID occupancy restrictions, the total number of vendors had to be reduced to about 65 to allow for the most shoppers to be able to attend. It will be a buy, sell and trade event, with many vendors happy to offer impromptu appraisals.

“Our vendors are among the best in the business, and are extremely generous with both their time and knowledge, Lebel pointed out. “Even if you don’t buy anything, you’re guaranteed to learn something.” Show hours are 9am to 3pm Mountain time on June 26th and 27th, with general admission priced at $10 per day, or $15 for a two-day pass. Those under 12 and over 70 are free.

Lebel encouraged attendees to check out early buy-in, which is available “for the serious collector” during Friday’s June 25th vendor set-up, from 9am to 5 pm. Guests get to shop while the dealers unpack, for first-look at the merchandise. The cost is $100 and entitles the buyer to access during all vendor hours all weekend, as well as an invitation to the Friday night VIP party.

For eats, Santa Fe’s Cowgirl BBQ will be set-up in the outdoor courtyard, selling food and drinks, including cold beer, wine and their famous margaritas. Bargain-conscious attendees should know that discount coupons are available in local print ads and at galleries and shops around Santa Fe. The show has grown into a major annual event in just four years in Santa Fe.

Sandwiched between early buy-in (June 25th) and the show’s final day (June 27th), Brian Lebel will hold the 31st annual Cody Old West Auction on Saturday, June 26th, at 4 pm Mountain time, with live, in-person bidding at the nearby Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza located at 100 Sandoval Street in Santa Fe, as well as online via the Old West Events website, www.oldwestevents.com.

The auction is packed with 384 total lots and will feature several important collections, including the estate collections of antique firearms and Native American baskets from James Carpenter; the impressive miniature saddle collection and antique Americana collection of Earl Hagerman; badges from the collection of Bob Vines; buckles from the collection of Judge Howard Gross; and a superb group of horsehair bridles from noted collectors and authors Ned and Jody Martin.

Major categories will include cowboy antiques and collectibles (saddles, spurs, bits, etc.); Native American artifacts; antique and historic firearms; Hollywood cowboy memorabilia; Western fine art; Old West gambling and saloon items; antique and contemporary belt buckles and other silverwork; antique advertising and lithography; and Western decorative arts and furniture. The auction is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Reservations are required for a seat.

Currently underway is Lebel’s Rest of the West, an online-only auction with 120 lots, all unreserved and with estimates of under $1,000. Bidding is live now, at www.oldwestevents.com, and will end on June 26th at 11:55 pm Mountain time. Collectors on a budget, or anyone considering easing into the fast-growing field of Western collectibles should check it out.

To learn more about Brian Lebel’s Old West Events and the show and auction on June 25th-27th, please visit www.oldwestevents.com.

Brian Lebel founded the Cody Old West Show & Auction 31 years ago in Cody, Wyoming as a small gathering of people who were buying, selling and trading in the antiques and artifacts of the American cowboy and the American West. Brian believed that more people would appreciate these great artifacts if only they were aware of what was available, so he launched his own event. Brian Lebel’s Old West Shows and Old West Auctions are held every January in Mesa, Arizona, and every June in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Each annual event consists of a weekend vendor sale with hundreds of dealers, plus an exciting, live Saturday night auction. Both the events feature the best authentic Western art, antiques and artifacts available for public sale. Old West Events is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 480-779-WEST (9378), or, you can email them at contactus@oldwestevents.com. To learn more, please visit www.oldwestevents.com.

