What will be the strategic choices behind the Lifting ColumnMarket Growth in 2028 & beyond?

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, The “Global Lifting Column Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the Markettrend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Lifting Column Market with detailed Lifting Column Marketsegmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Global Lifting Column Market: Prominent Players

The prominent players of the lifting column in the global market are X2 technology, Linak, Thomson, Hettich, Roemheld, Hoerbiger, Timotion, Ketterer, Suspa, Phoenix Mecano, and other players. The key players are working to develop and include new technology in the products and also focusing on increasing sales and distribution of lifting column across the globe.

Global Lifting Column Market: Regional Outlook

The global lifting column market can be segmented by region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the segmented regions, North America region is expected to hold the maximum share of lifting column market over the forecast period. Europe market is also considered as the established market due to the demand scenario in medical and ergonomic industry.

The emerging market of APEJ and Latin America region is expected to grow significantly due to the demand of lifting column for multiple applications such as industrial automation and healthcare industry. China and India are showing exponential growth due to the rise in the manufacturing sector over the forecast period. The MEA region is anticipated to show moderate growth for the lifting column market.

The increasing demand for manufacturing sector and the growth of ergonomics, packaging and healthcare industries is projected to boost the growth of the lifting column market over the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Global Lifting Column Market: Segmentation

The lifting column can be segmented by product type as a two-stage lifting or single column and multi-stage lifting or synchronized column. The single column can be moved individually or simultaneously for separate or parallel lifting operations. The synchronized columns can be driven synchronously for multiple column system operations or synchronized operations.

The end-user application industries can segment the lifting column market as workplace ergonomics, healthcare industry, industrial technology and media technology. The significant growth of packaging and food processing industries is expected to boost the demand of lifting column over the forecast period.

The frequent need for efficient and automated work of lifting different equipment and heavy loads in various industries such as industrial automation, packaging healthcare industry is projected to drive the lifting column market. The demand for lifting columns is also growing due to the need for enhancing manufacturing capacity by using time-saving technologies. The technical benefits of lifting column, such as operating manually and automatically, are anticipated to drive the growth of the lifting column market over the forecast period. Moreover, the advancement of technology to operate a lifting column using mobile devices also attracts the consumer. The lifting column is also used in bed and chairs for adjustment and lifting operations. The requirement of adjustable bed or chairs and machines such as incubators, X-ray couches in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the market for lifting column during the forecast period

