Wolf-Gordon Features Non-Vinyl Wallcoverings

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they feature non-vinyl wallcoverings to provide companies with a fun way to decorate the office or other rooms. These non-vinyl coverings give a unique pop of color in various designs and colors to suit any environment.

Although vinyl remains a popular option for wallcoverings, Wolf-Gordon takes great pride in offering many alternatives to suit each company’s needs. They create their wallcoverings from various materials, including cork, cotton, faux suede, rayon, silk, wood veneer, different blends, and much more. These wallcoverings are highly durable and provide the look companies want, regardless of the room’s purpose.

The non-vinyl wallcoverings available from Wolf-Gordon are ideal for many rooms in a commercial building, including storerooms, conference rooms, offices, showrooms, and much more. Their experienced design team works hard to create fun, unique designs companies need to make the work environment more enjoyable and develop the aesthetics they want.

Anyone interested in learning about the non-vinyl wallcoverings can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

