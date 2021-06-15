Industrial Air Filtration Market PESTEL Analysis, Top Vendors and Competitive Landscape, 2027

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Industrial Air Filtration Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global industrial air filtration market size is estimated to touch USD 18.0 billion by the end of 2027 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-performance products is expected to boost the market growth. Additionally, technological development in new filter media is projected to bode well with the market growth.

Key Players:

Alfa Laval

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Clarcor Inc.)

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

3M

Mann+Hummel

Sharp Corporation

SPX Corporation

3nine AB

Absolent AB

Growth Drivers:

The rising electric energy consumption is leading to the development of power plants. This is expected to bolster the need for air filtration systems in power industries. Furthermore, stiff government regulations with a focus on reducing airborne pollutants are projected to foster the demand for air filtration systems. In addition, various air quality standards such as the Clean Air Act, the Occupational Safety & Health Act (OSHA) are expected to positively impact market growth.

Product Outlook:

Dust Collectors

Oil Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)

Baghouse Filters

Welding Fume Extractors

Wet Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

End-use Outlook:

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Paper & pulp and Woodworking

Plastic

Regional Outlook:

In 2019, Europe accounted for the highest market share of over 27.0% in the overall industrial air filtration market. The region is highly characterized by domestic and global players. Latin America is estimated to expand at a substantial CAGR of over 7.5% during the forecast period. High demand for air filters across industries like food and metal industries is supporting the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8.0% from 2020 to 2027. Rapid industrialization is mainly driving the regional growth. China is projected to hold the largest share in the market. The rising import & export activities from the pharmaceutical sector are boosting the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak has affected the global market. All the air filters and purifier manufacturing facilities had been shut down during the quarter Q1 & Q2 of 2020 due to lockdown situation. The stoppage of production and supply chain disruption raw materials has mainly hampered market growth.

However, product innovations and supportive initiatives by OEMs are projected to boost the demand for industrial air filtration system over the forecast period. For instance, Mann+Hummeloffer a filtration system with high sterilization and other viruses, allergic protection. Thus amid pandemic, the market is projected to expand at a steady rate over the next seven years.

