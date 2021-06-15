Body Firming Creams Market Top Players, Recent Development & Product Benchmarking, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Body Firming Creams Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global body firming creams market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 3.3 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 5.7% CAGR in the upcoming years. Rising usage of anti-aging creams among the aging population is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, rising trend to enhance personal appearance is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

L’Oreal S.A.

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins Group

Johnson & Johnson

Sol de Janeiro

ET Browne Drug Co. Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Kao Corporation

Shiseido Company, Limited

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Rising usage of natural and organic ingredients for the manufacturing of personal care products is increasing continuously. Several ingredients like avocado, coconut, aloe Vera and olive oil are frequently being used by the manufacturers in the production process. Moreover, stringent rules and regulations coupled with increasing tariff rates are anticipated to act as a hindrance in the market growth for such products.

Product Outlook:

Plant Extract

Non-Plant Extract

The segment of plant extracts is expected to register the fastest growth in the global body firming creams products market. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about usage of natural ingredients like green tea, caffeine, jojoba, Shea butter, aloe Vera and olive in the manufacturing of body firming creams.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

In 2018, the offline segment of distribution channel held the largest share of around 80% across the global body firming cream market. This can be attributed to rising number of supermarkets & hypermarkets & specialty stores in metropolitan cites. Also, the rising demand for physical verification of products among the consumers before making the purchase decision is anticipated to boost the market demand in upcoming years.

The online channel segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Rising influence of e-commerce portals like Amazon and Alibaba across the globe is also expected to have positive impact on the market growth from 2019 to 2025. Thus, manufacturers have also started sale of their products through their websites to gain monetary profits.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest share of around 35.1% across the global body firming creams market. This growth can be attributed to increasing aging population, rising disposable income and willingness to spend on such products. A survey stated that in 2018, 60% of the overall population of North America aged above 25 years. Thus, the percentage of aging population is expected to increase rapidly in upcoming years, the demand for anti-aging creams are projected to increase from 2019 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness 8.2% CAGR during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to increasing working population and rising disposable income among the consumers residing across countries like India, China, and Japan. Moreover, presence of key players across this region due to good investment policies is anticipated to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

