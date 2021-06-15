Oil Spill Management Market Growth Rate, End Use Insights and Key Companies Profile, 2025

The global Oil Spill Management Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global oil spill management market is expected to cross a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Oil spill waste management results in generation and collection of huge quantities of oily waste. Gravel, emulsified oil, oiled sand, and accumulated debris could raise the waste volume to a greater extent of oil split originally. This waste typically surpasses the management of oily waste and response-relevant wastes can turn more time demanding and incur significant costs of an oil spill.

Key Players:

  • National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
  • SWS Environmental Services
  • SkimOIL, Inc.
  • OMI Environmental Solutions
  • Cameron International Corporation
  • Sorbcontrol S.L.
  • American Green Ventures (US), Inc.
  • Fender & Spill Response Services L.L.C.
  • Osprey Spill Control, L.L.C.
  • Ecolab
  • Oil Pollution Environmental Control Ltd.
  • Oil Spill Response Limited

Growth Drivers:

Market driving factors for oil spill management industry include rise in oil & gas transportation coupled with stringent policies of government pertaining to safety. Rise in huge investments for R&D positively is likely to impact the market development in the near future. In addition, strategic alliances for expansion could also result in market growth for the estimated period.

Technology Outlook:

  • Pre-oil spill
    • Double-hull
    • Pipeline leak detection
    • Blow-out preventers
  • Post-oil spill
    • Mechanical
    • Chemical
    • Biological

Technique Outlook:

  • Mechanical containment and recovery
    • Containment booms
      • Hard booms
      • Sorbent booms
      • Fire booms
    • Skimmers
      • Weir skimmers
      • Oleophilic skimmers
      • Non-oleophilic skimmers
    • Sorbent
  • Chemical recovery
    • Dispersing agents
    • Gelling agents
  • Biological recovery

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segment for oil spill management market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American market is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to stringent policies and regulatory framework by government. Asia-Pacific’s market is anticipated to rise at a significant CAGR owing to increased oil and gas exploration activities and government support for tax benefits and financial assistance for R&D activities.

