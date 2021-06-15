Gas Turbine Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2027

San Jose, California , USA, June 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Gas Turbine Market is anticipated to value USD 29.9 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. The surging demand for clean power arising across commercial and industrial sectors is projected to augment market growth.

Gas turbines having >200 MW capacity account for the dominant share of 67.0% across the global market in 2019 owing to the increasing number of large-scale industries and the need for catering to their power demand. On the other hand, the ≤200 MW segment is also gaining traction due to their ability of easy transportation and surging demand for on-site power generation.

The combined cycle segment dominated the global market with a 78.0% share in 2019 on account of the rising need for enhancing overall plant efficiency. The open-cycle turbines are getting replaced by these combined cycles due to more energy losses associated with them along with reduced power output.

In 2019, the power & utility endues segment held the largest share of 85.0% across the global gas turbines market owing to the rise in baseload power demand in large scale power plants. The industrial segment accounted for significant growth across the global market from 2020 to 2027 due to the increase in the need for catering to the industrial captive power demand.

North America accounted for a substantial share across the global market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for clean electricity and favorable norms and regulatory policies prescribed by governing authorities across countries like the U.S. and Canada. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecasted years on account of rising presence and demand for power across industries located in China and India.

The market for gas turbines across the globe includes key players such as Solar Turbines Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Opra Turbines B.V., and Centrax Gas Turbines. Acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships are being carried out by the key players to widen their geographical reach and product portfolio.

Gas Turbine Capacity Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

≤200 MW

>200 MW

Gas Turbine Technology Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

Gas Turbine End-use Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Power & Utility

Industrial

Gas Turbine Regional Outlook (Volume, MW; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

The U.S.

Europe

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Central & South America

