Medical Tubing Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Tubing Market was appreciated at US$ 5.96 billion during 2017 and is expected to touch US$ 11.95 billion by 2025. It is estimated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during the period of forecast.

Increasing uses of medical tubing in a number of therapeutic devices, for example diagnostic equipment, catheters, and disposable medical equipment are projected to motivate the demand in the market during the approaching years. Plastic is the maximum favored material in the manufacturing of medicinal devices because of greater impact & tensile strength and the resistance to chemicals.

Medical tubing is utilized for the management of fluid and drainage. In more or less circumstances, it is furthermore used as anesthesiology and respiratory apparatus. Production of medical tubing needs certain documentations because the usage is related straight to the humanoid body.

Request a Sample Copy of Medical Tubing Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-tubing-market/request-sample

Growing number of elderly people who encounter numerous fitness problems owing to abridged resistance power require a number of treatments that consist of the usage of medical tubing. This use of medical tubing is the most important motivator for global market. Increasing alertness among the people about the progression in therapeutic services and government arrangements that deliver funded health care amenities is likewise a reason accountable for the development of the medical tubing industry.

Increasing demand for medicinal devices that contain medical tubing is promoting demand for it. Individuals spending on their fitness fears to evade upcoming threats and a good number of invasive surgical procedures are also some demand-centered issues nurturing the development of the global market for tubing. On the other hand the legal intricacies applied by the government to manufacture medical tubing is obstructing the development of the global market on certain range.

Medical Tubing Polymer Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Silicone

Polyolefins

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonates

Fluoropolymers

Others

Medical Tubing Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Drug Delivery Systems

Catheters

Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

Others

Some of the important companies for medical tubing market are Hitachi, Ltd., Freudenberg & Co.KG, Spectrum Plastics Group, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Additional notable companies are W. L. Gore & Associates, RAUMEDIC AG, Nordson Corporation, Optinova, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Tekni-Plex, Putnam Plastics, Lubrizol Corporation, Teleflex, Zeus Industrial Products, Vention Medical Inc., Tecknor Apex Co, Blue star Silicones International, and DOW Corning Corporation.

Access Medical Tubing Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-tubing-market

By region the global medical tubing market can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific and North America are the maximum attractive provinces for the manufacturing companies. North America is a developed market whereas the emerging economies in Asia Pacific are likely to flourish by way of wonderful development openings steered by India and China. Greater demand for the product in North America was motivated by the U.S.A. After 2017, North America stayed the biggest provincial market and is estimated to carry on its supremacy during the period of forecast.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com