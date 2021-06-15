Specialty Polyamides Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Specialty Polyamides Market was appreciated at US$ 2.23 billion during 2017 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2025. The scope of the market is projected to be US$ 3.54 billion by the completion of 2025. This could be attributed to the fact that specialty polyamides are used as substitutes to synthetic polyamides as they are lightweight, recyclable, provide resistance against abrasion, flexibility, toughness, and have better performance. The verticals acting as torchbearers to specialty polyamides include electrical and automotive industries.

The specialty polyamide market is segmented based on application, geography, and type. By type, it comprises PA12, PA11, PA10, PA6/12, and PA6/10. By application, the market consists of industrial coatings, energy, consumer goods & retail, electronics & electrical, and automotive and transportation. The “automotive and transportation” segment holds the largest market share due to it being used for manufacturing lightweight vehicles. The other factors driving the specialty polyamides industry include eco-friendly production and fuel efficiency.

The latest trend catching up is an influx of high-temperature polyamides. They are inclusive of PA10T, PA9T, PA6T/66/DT, PA6T/DT, PA6T/6I/66, PA6T/6I, PA6T/66, PA6T/6, PA4T, and PA46. These come across as high-crystalline polyamides. They are different from their counterparts in terms of their thermal and mechanical properties.

The players contributing to the specialty polyamides market include Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Radici Group; Solvay S.A.; INVISTA; LG Chem, Ltd.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company; BASF SE; Arekma SA; and Evonik Industries AG.

By geography, the segmentation goes like LATAM, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and MEA. Asia Pacific rules the market due to automotive industry expanding by leaps and bounds in the region. The fact that specialty polyamides are extensively used in electrical & semiconductor devices also can’t be ruled out. The transportation industry is fueled by use of eco-friendly substances as well.

