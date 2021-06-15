Automated Feeding Systems Market worth $7.4 billion by 2023

Chicago, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The automated feeding systems market, in terms of value, is estimated to account for nearly USD 5.1 billion in 2018 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach nearly USD 7.4 billion by 2023. The global automated feeding systems market is growing significantly in accordance with the commercialization, the increasing size of dairy farms, and the growing demand for milk and dairy products. The conventional techniques are proved to be unsuitable for large and commercial farm operations, which has led to the rising demand for automatic feeding systems and offers substantial cost advantages over conventional, manual feeding techniques globally.

Key players that have a strong presence in the automated feeding systems market include GEA (Germany), DeLaval (Sweden), Trioliet (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Pellon Group Oy (Finland), Dairymaster (US), Davisway (Australia), AfiMilk Ltd (Israel), Lely Holding (Netherlands), Sum-it Computer (UK), Boumatic LLC (US), and Fullwood Packo (UK).

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure

On the basis of function, the filling and screening segment is estimated to dominate the automated feeding systems market in 2018. The filling and screening function used a belt feeding system, which helps in transporting portions of silage between bunkers, silos, mixers, and feeding belts. It is inexpensive as it requires less maintenance. These are suitable for transportation, hopper systems, and buffer sections. Filling and screening comprise various pan feeding equipment, chain feeding equipment, and automated conveyor belt feeding systems.

Dairy farms have witnessed significant growth over the past few years globally. The rising demand for automated feeding systems is mainly attributed to the increasing number of dairy cattle. The growth in the number of dairy cattle is due to the rising demand for dairy products worldwide. In addition, the decreasing number of farms and increasing cattle population are resulting in the expansion of farm sizes. Further, as the herd size of dairy farms increase, it becomes difficult to monitor and handle the herd manually. Therefore, the increasing herd size of dairy farms drives the automated feeding systems market growth as such systems are also used for tracking and managing the cattle herd.

The growth of the Asia Pacific automated feeding systems market is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the importance of automated feeding systems. Further, with rapid economic growth in the region, the demand for meat is rising particularly in China, India, Japan, and Australia. This increased demand for meat products has driven the meat production in this region, which in turn, has contributed to the market growth.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441