Pharmaceutical Robots Market Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In robotic systems And Pharmaceuticals Industry

A robotic system is a type of automation that has multiple axes of motion and can be programmed to perform a function. Some of the benefits of automation include efficiency, saving workers from hazardous environments or repetitive tasks, reducing training overhead, eliminating human error, increasing repeatability and reproducibility, and in cleanrooms, removing the potential for human contamination.

[141 Pages Report] The overall pharmaceutical robotic systems market is expected to grow from USD 64.37 million in 2016 to USD 119.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is a key factor driving the growth of pharmaceutical robots market. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

Market Dynamics

Benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness of robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Robotic systems provide various benefits to pharmaceutical manufacturing such as lesser space utilization, reduced production downtime, no labor turnover, enhanced health and safety, better waste management, increased production flexibility, improved production output and product quality, and lower operating costs. With the growing pharmaceutical industry and the various benefits offered by robotic automation, the adoption of robots is likely to increase in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, and laboratory applications. The picking and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical robotic systems market. Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. RoW

The pharmaceutical robotic systems market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increase in domestic industrial robots companies, flourishing pharmaceutical industry, increasing number of conferences and exhibitions, investments and funding in the industrial robots industry, and Japan’s Robot Strategy.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players considered in the analysis of the pharmaceutical robotic systems market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), FANUC Corporation (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Shibuya Corporation (Japan).

