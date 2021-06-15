The calcium propionate market is estimated at USD 277.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 363.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The growth of the calcium propionate market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for clean-label food products with extended shelf life and the cost-effectiveness of calcium propionate as compared to other preservatives. Stringent legislation and regulations with respect to food safety and shelf life have made it difficult for food and feed processing industries to getting the right formulation of ingredients along with preservatives without affecting the product quality, which acts as a major restraint for the calcium propionate market.

“Increasing health concerns of consumers are driving the market for calcium propionates”

The market for calcium propionate is driven by this rising demand for nutritional food and the increasing health consciousness among consumers. The preference of natural food additives over synthetic ones to eliminate health concerns also increases the demand for calcium propionate.

The food industry has begun using natural calcium propionate to make it as safe to consume as organic calcium salt of propionic acid, which is produced by fermentation with a selected strain of propionibacterium. The food industry also uses advanced technologies such as bacteriophages, MAP, and alternative preserving techniques combined with preservatives to maintain the quality and safety of food.

On the basis of form, the dry segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The dry segment led the market for calcium propionate. The growth of dry calcium propionate is attributed to factors such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix; additionally, dry calcium propionate does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products.

Niacet (US), ADDCON (Germany), Impextraco (Belgium), and Macco Organiques (Canada) are some of the leading players in the global calcium propionate market. These companies adopted strategies such as expansions, acquisitions, certifications, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

