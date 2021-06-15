Growth in Demand for Natural Sources of Ingredients is Driving Growth of the Release Agents Market

The release agents market stood at USD 888.9 million in 2017; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018, to reach USD 1,131.3 million by 2023. The global demand for release agents is on the rise, particularly in the bakery & confectionery industries. The demand is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increasing demand for release agents in the bakery & confectionery industries is one of the factors supporting the market development significantly.

Growth in demand for natural sources of ingredients is driving market growth.

Ingredient labeling has become mandatory in developed economies due to increase in consumer awareness. This has brought about a change in the use of ingredients for production by the manufacturers, with several manufacturers preferring natural and organic food additives over synthetic alternatives. The demand for natural ingredients is on the rise, with manufacturers launching various products with these ingredients that can provide an added advantage to drive the consumption among health-conscious consumers.

As some of the release agents, such as lecithin and vegetable oils, are of a natural origin, they are poised to observe the growing adoption by the industry that drives its market growth. Vegetable oils are used for various industrial applications such as shortening, lubrication, oiling, releasing, and as surfactants. In the baking industry, vegetable oils are used as natural sources of release agents; however, they did not provide the required texture for most applications.

Hence, a chemical process called hydrogenation to convert unsaturated liquid oils into a semi-solid trans-fat was developed. Recently, several new fats & oils have emerged as alternatives to semi-solid, partially hydrogenated vegetable oils. Palm oil offers a long shelf-life without the need for chemical processes due to the presence of natural antioxidants and a low level of unstable polyunsaturated fat.

Leading companies are ADM (US), Avatar Corporation (US), Par-Way Tryson (US), AAK AB (Sweden), and Associated British Foods (UK). Apart from these companies, other release agents companies, such as Mallet & Company (US), DowDuPont (US), IFC Solutions. (US), Lecico (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Masterol Foods (US), Puratos (Belgium), Zeelandia (Netherlands), DÜBÖR (Germany), Sonneveld (The Netherlands), and Bakels (Switzerland).

