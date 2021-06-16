Deck-Rail.Com – Leading producer of Deck Rail system in California

Emeryville, CA, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Deck-Rail.com is one among the leading Deck rail manufacturers in California, who are in this industry for quite 50 years. It’s a family-owned company and licensed manufacture. They’re specialized in designing decks, stairs, and gates. they need the credit of inventing a brand new Deck-Railing system referred to as “Wedge Lock 3000”, a superior quality deck rail system that is the simplest option for the fashionable building, structures, and architecture. They also build handrails, Aluminum Flat Bars, Glass railings, etc.

Wedge Lock 3000

With over 5 decades of experience, Deck-Rail.com Company has created a replacement Deck rail system to supply a standard alternative for Cable Railings, “Wedge Lock 3000”. It’s made from Aluminum, so it recyclable and everyone their projects are green as they use metals that are recyclable and used again. They supply their customers which personalized and customized options of color and designs they choose for his or her deck and that they set the quote and install their decks on site.

Gate Fabrication

Deck-Rail.com is understood for its Gates Fabrication in California. They know the essence of the architecture and customers’ needs for a gate structure, in order that they build the gates as per the location demand and clients’ requirements. They use aluminum for gates which are the simplest option rather than heavy metal which easily rust and damage. They also fabricated and installed gates that have card readers and electronic strikes also as push-button key combinations, self-closing hinges, and pivots.

About Deck-Rail.com

Deck-Rail.com may be a leading Deck Rail and Gates Manufactures in Emeryville, California with 50 years’ experience. They fabricate and install their projects to over 50 states within the US. Their products are made up of high-quality materials which are mostly composed of Aluminum to form it environment-friendly. They’re licensed and insured. For more information, visit https://deck-rail.com/

Address:

1483 67th St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Phone: (510) 776-6759

Email – sales@deck-rail.com