Ecosmob Announced Class 4 SoftSwitch Solution For Wholesale VoIP Service Providers and Telecom Companies

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, the fastest growing VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider, has announced a Class 4 SoftSwitch solution for wholesale VoIP service providers and telecom companies worldwide. The professional SoftSwitch solution providers at Ecosmob emphasize developing high-quality, scalable, and cost-efficient VoIP SoftSwitch solutions. The Class 4 SoftSwitch software solution allows wholesale providers to efficiently manage a huge volume of long-distance calls from one country to another. Some of the key features of the Class 4 Software Switch solution offered by Ecosmob include:

Protocol support and conversion

Transcoding

Calls per second rate

Average time of one call routing

LNP & MNP routing

Emergency numbers routing

Routing for Class 5 & resellers

Black/white list routing

Load balancing & failover

Supports a number of concurrent calls

Flexible UI (User Interface)

Intelligent call routing

Geographic, non-geographic & nomadic routing

Billing interface including CDR

Secured firewall

The filtered third-party routing engine

Report generation of calls (Inbound/Outbound/Unauthorized)

Active call report

WLR customers

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “With technological advancements, the VoIP and telecom industry is thriving at a rapid pace. The SoftSwitch is one such technological advancement that has made routing or connecting the calls much easier and efficient. Class 4 Software Switch is an ideal solution to route large volumes of calls, usually long-distance VoIP calls between call suppliers. Its intelligent call routing system helps reduce congestion, latency, and costs without compromising the quality of VoIP calls. The Class 4 Software Switch offered by Ecosmob assures feature-rich, highly reliable, and robust architecture to help wholesale VoIP and Telecom service providers gain customer loyalty. ”

The concerned person further added, “We are proud to have a highly enthusiastic team of professionals who strive hard to provide the best solution that meets the specific requirements of our clients. The SoftSwitch solution offered by us comes with a number of advanced features that assure high-quality, seamless performance, reliability, and security. Moreover, we keep on updating our products with the latest technologies to help our clients keep up with the ongoing trends and technologies.”

For more information or inquiry related to Ecosmob’s Class 4 SoftSwitch solution, visit- https://www.ecosmob.com/class-4-softswitch/#Contact-us .

About Ecosmob

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services to customers worldwide. We strive to deliver innovative and client-centric solutions to help our clients modernize their network and technologies for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes. With the help of a team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob’s core expertise lies in VoIP solutions and products, open-source applications (E.g., Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, openSIPs, webRTC, Kamailio), and digital marketing DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob’s highly skilled team of developers has maintained a consistent track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines.

Our market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. Our solutions are deployed in the telecom, IT, healthcare, education, real estate, hospitality, banking & finance, advertising & entertainment industries across the globe.

