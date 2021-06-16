Plan a Perfect Home Renovation with Roadhouse Homes in Vancouver

CONTACT

Roadhouse Homes

Street:  535 Thurlow St. Suite 504

City:     Vancouver BC

State:   British Columbia

Zip Code: V6E 3L2

Country:  Canada

Telephone:   604-649-5402

Website:  https://www.roadhousehomes.ca/

Email:  info@roadhousehomes.ca

 

Vancouver BC, Canada, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Roadhouse Homes is a licensed and award-winning agency offering custom home building and renovation in Vancouver. They specialize in building timeless and functional homes that will not only suit the changing requirements of the future generation but will also offer value even after years of building. If you have invested in a dated luxury mansion and want to make it perfect for your modern life, Roadhouse Homes is the perfect choice for your luxury home renovations.

We got to talk to a spokesperson from Roadhouse Homes. While talking about the approach they take for home renovation and how they execute their building plans, he said, “When we get an old-dated mansion for work, we understand that the owner wants to keep the structure and the exterior of the home intact for the sophisticated vintage vibe. But we add more sustainability in the design along with energy efficiency and smart technology incorporation, so that it suits the owner’s modern lifestyle and future generations perfectly.”

Why Roadhouse Homes

Roadhouse Homes is led by Dale Roadhouse, an experienced builder. This is a licensed and award-winning agency offering to build custom homes in Vancouver. When you are hiring Roadhouse Homes, you get,

  • Luxury custom designs
  • Energy efficiency and sustainable building
  • Work with the most reputed vendors and suppliers
  • High-quality materials
  • Projects that are finished within the deadline
  • Easy change order option
  • Trust of a national and provincial award-winning company

For more details, visit https://www.roadhousehomes.ca/ or call at 604-649-5402.

About Roadhouse Homes

Roadhouse Homes is a Vancouver-based agency offering custom house building, home renovation and commercial building services. A licensed and award-winning agency, Roadhouse Homes also specializes in commercial tenant improvement. For more details, visit https://www.roadhousehomes.ca/ or call at 604-649-5402.

