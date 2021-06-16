SmartBear Expands API Design Enabling Developers to Work in Popular Java IDE

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-expands-api-design-enabling-developers/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has released a new plug-in for SwaggerHub API design to support IntelliJ IDEA, the popular Java-based integrated developer environment (IDE). API developers familiar with IntelliJ IDEA now have ready access to the OpenAPI compliant SwaggerHub API design platform to create, organize, and document APIs. The new IntelliJ IDEA plug-in expands the growing list of options for API designers offered with SwaggerHub, including the Microsoft VS Code extension, the SwaggerHub Code Editor, SwaggerHub Visual Editor, and SwaggerHub CLI Tool.

“Our goal is to meet API developers where they work with familiar tools that make them more productive across the entire API development lifecycle,” said Brian Downey, Senior Vice President, API Lifecycle at SmartBear. “With IntelliJ IDEA, we have added support for an IDE which extends popularity to more than 4 million Java developers.”

IntelliJ IDEA, developed by JetBrains, is an IDE written in Java for developers largely focused on server-side development. It includes several features to maximize developer productivity, including intelligent coding assistance and ergonomic design. While IntelliJ IDEA is an IDE for Java, it also supports a large variety of other languages such as SQL, JPQL, HTML, and JavaScript, to name a few. JetBrains is a global software vendor specializing in the creation of intelligent, productivity-enhancing tools for software developers and teams.

“In many ways, we share a common vision with SmartBear to make it easy for developers to take care of quality during all the stages of development,” said Brian Noll, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, JetBrains Americas. “We recognize the value SwaggerHub delivers for enabling developer collaboration and API standardization and welcome their participation in our IntelliJ marketplace.”

IntelliJ IDEA already embeds OpenAPI capabilities for developers who want to consume APIs into their applications. The SwaggerHub plug-in for IntelliJ IDEA targets API providers who are designing APIs and want to enable their developers with a collaboration platform to reinforce design consistency and quality.

The new IntelliJ plug-in for SwaggerHub API Design by SmartBear enables API designers to view and edit their APIs and Domains directly from within the development environment. Key features include:

View and Navigate definitions from your SwaggerHub Organizations

Edit and Save API definitions via IntelliJ IDEA to SwaggerHub

Create new APIs or Domains from scratch or using a template

Delete API definitions by version or the entire definition

Create new versions of your API definitions and set defaults

Auto mocking allows for quick API definition testing

Validate your APIs against the OpenAPI/Swagger specification

Privacy makes API version public/private to change visibility

To learn more about the new SwaggerHub plug-in for IntelliJ IDEA or download a copy, go to the JetBrains Marketplace.

For more information on SwaggerHub, visit: https://swagger.io/tools/swaggerhub/ .

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at over 24,000 organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com