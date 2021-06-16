Trade Recruit Rebrands Itself and Expands Operations in Central London

Central London, UK, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — With new projects initiated every few days, the need for construction workers will always be a priority for companies. However, one of the biggest challenges that employers in the construction industry face is sourcing the right employees at the right time for the right job.

Similarly, job seekers in the industry have their work cut out for them locating said employers. To ensure a steady supply of skilled construction workers, recruitment agency Trade Recruit is not only rebranding itself, but is also expanding its operations by opening new offices in Central London.

The construction recruitment agency is set to experience a high level of growth, both in terms of people and infrastructure. Their aim is to become a leader in the UK construction trade/recruitment space in order to open themselves to take on contracts for vacancies across the nation.

The company is dedicated to this mission, which is apparent from the launch of its new website. While the main office is located in Central London, Trade Recruit has the potential and skill set to work with firms of all sizes across the nation.

Trade Recruit is committed when it comes to aiding job seekers in the construction industry to not only find jobs, but also grow professionally. This includes job seekers who are searching for entry level positions as well as veterans who are looking for career enhancing opportunities with better pay.

Trade Recruit aids both types of job seekers who are registered with them by assisting them with finding opportunities quickly using the solid partnerships it has forged with top employers in the industry. However, they don’t stop there. The construction recruitment agency takes a personalized approach when it comes to recruiting and sourcing talent as no two candidates and/or construction businesses are the same.

For the recruitment agency, every client is one of a kind with a set list of goals and requirements. Using a client-focused approach, Trade Recruit utilizes a team of dedicated consultants with in-depth industry knowledge and experience to ensure the perfect fit. Besides taking the time to understand client requirements, they also take measures to help them overcome obstacles that may otherwise derail their goals.

Unlike other recruitment agencies, Trade Recruit shortlists candidates after understanding an employer’s requirements. With an extensive and ever-growing database of job seekers, from freelancers to full time candidates, they can find all types of candidates across a range of specializations.

The recruitment agency caters to job seekers in a similar manner. They take the time to understand each candidate’s career aspirations, skills and challenges they face before searching for the right role for them that can aid their career trajectory.

The sign-up process is simple and efficient. Candidates and clients (employers) have to sign up with Trade Recruit in order to avail their services. Employers receive a list of shortlisted candidates that they think are the perfect match and can add value for to their organization. Similarly, job seekers who sign up with Trade Recruit will be provided opportunities that match their profile and career aspirations.

For more information about Trade Recruit, feel free to explore the website.

About Trade Recruit

Launched in 2021 and based in Central London, Trade Recruit was founded to bridge the gap between construction companies and job seekers in the industry. The recruitment agency specializes in candidate placement throughout the UK at every stage of their career journey and with market-leading regional contractors. Head of Talent Acquisition, Sam Aldridge knows the industry like the back of his hand and has a wealth of experience working with clients and candidates, sales, coaching and in training staff.

Phone number – 07727411130

Email – sam.aldridge@traderecruit.co.uk

Website – https://www.traderecruit.co.uk/