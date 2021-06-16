Avail Of The Best IT Support Solutions From UK IT Service – IT Support London

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — UK IT Service – IT Support London (https://www.ukitservice.co.uk/) is a company that provides businesses with IT support London wide services. The company is ISO 27001 certified, which means that its information security standard is very high, so clients can rest assured that their confidential data will be protected. Moreover, this company provides consultations to their clients free of charge.

The company’s London-based IT support services are easy to navigate with their fast and streamlined IT onboarding process, which clients can avail of for free. The process is guaranteed to be hassle-free for the clients since they will do all the needed tasks and processes for them.

The IT support onboarding services that London-based companies can avail of include email migration, user and account setup, and a complete business backup. The company would also be the one to install all needed hardware like printers physically. A briefing and training would also be included in the service package. Onsite and remote technicians are also available anytime.

Clients with businesses with special requirements and needs are still welcome to avail of their services since UK IT Service – IT Support London is very adaptable and willing to provide all and any technical support the client needs.

UK IT Service – IT Support London believes that price rates should be transparent for the clients, so their support packages are set to pay regular payments every month. This means that no matter how much the company’s amount of work gives to the client, the amount the client will pay remains the same.

The company also offers cybersecurity services. Clients who avail of such services will get an audit of their cybersecurity and cyber penetration testing. Clients can also consult more about their cybersecurity and avail of the company’s cybersecurity training. According to them, “We have a team of cyber specialists that can train your staff on how to identify and avoid the most common cybersecurity threats. We have an easy to follow and cost-effective training plan that can help your business be more protected against cyber threats than most big companies out there today“.

To know more about the company’s different services, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.ukitservice.co.uk/.

About UK IT Service – IT Support London

UK IT Service – IT Support London’s goal is to help businesses throughout London grow by handling their IT issues and managing their technology proactively. The company is based in Stean Street, London and has been in the industry for over two decades. Their office is open every Monday to Friday from 9 AM-5 PM, but their IT support is available 24/7. With over 70 staff working full-time, clients can expect their concerns to be addressed in real-time. For inquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.ukitservice.co.uk/contact-london-it-support/. Alternatively, you may email them at hello@ukitservice.co.uk or talk to one of their customer representatives via 020 3034 1059.