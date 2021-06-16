Wolf-Gordon Features Wall Protection Products

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they feature wall protection products for high-traffic areas. These coverings are incredibly durable and provide businesses with a decorative look that complements the rest of their decor.

Wall protection ensures a more durable surface and protects walls from damages from various sources. Wolf-Gordon designs multiple options to ensure every business can find a color and texture that blends well with their decor and creates the look and style they want for their office or other business room. These wallcoverings are available in gypsum fabric and RAMPART wall protection options.

The wall protection available from Wolf-Gordon comes in many designs, including geometric patterns, solids, stripes, woven designs, wood designs, and more. Each style comes in many colorways to ensure every business can find the perfect option for their design needs. With wall protection in place, companies can focus less on updating the paint on their walls and more on completing their work.

Anyone interested in learning about the available wall protection products can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

Company : Wolf-Gordon

Address : 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Toll-free : 1-800-347-0550

Telephone : 1-212-255-3300

Email : info@wolfgordon.com

Website : https://www.wolfgordon.com