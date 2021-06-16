Wolf-Gordon Designs Flexible Wall Protection

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they design flexible wall protection for all types of businesses. These wall protection coverings are highly durable and provide a unique look to create a comfortable working atmosphere.

The professional designers at Wolf-Gordon provide flexible wall protection options to give companies the choices they need to create the office’s look and feel. These products are perfect for covering small areas where damage is more likely or the whole wall to add a splash of color to the room. In addition, the flexible material ensures easy installation in any space to add durability to the walls and reduce the risk of damage in high-traffic areas.

Flexible wall protection is available in various styles and colors to fit into any business environment. In addition to the color options, clients can choose from varying textures. While many clients choose flat options in various colors, they can also select from a long list of design elements that break up the room and match the existing decor.

Anyone interested in learning about the flexible wall protection options can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

