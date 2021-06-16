Advantage Lifts goes Back to the 50s in St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, Minnesota, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Minnesota Street Rod association is headed back to the 50s with the 47th annual Back to the 50s car show in St. Paul. Back to the 50s has been ranked as the #1 car show by USA Today in 2016, 2017 and 2019. The show was nominated for best car show once again for 2021. The event will be held at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds June 18-20th.

Back to the 50s also hosts vendors and manufacturers from all across the country. MSRA is debuting a website called EXPOCAD, which is an interactive map that allows spectators to find their favorite vendors and discover new ones throughout the weekend.

This year, Advantage Lifts, Advantagelifts.com will be displaying an Advantage DX-9000-XLT lift, an Advantage SXS-10000 (Double Wide) at the show, along with the popular American made Big Backyard Buddy. Visitors are invited to drop by the booth and see how the lifts work and speak to our lift experts who can answer any questions.

The lifts on display will be available for special show pricing, and pricing and literature for other lifts will be available as well.

Advantage Lifts uses an exterior slider design that features the quality, safety and strength that the company is known for. Advantage Lifts is looking forward to a fun-filled weekend in St. Paul and meeting many car owners. Be sure to stop by the booth and say hello!