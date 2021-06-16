Wolf-Gordon Features RAMPART Wall Protection Products

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they feature RAMPART wall protection products for their clients. These wallcoverings have high impact resistance and provide the protection required in high-traffic areas.

RAMPART wall protection products are developed by the professionals at Wolf-Gordon and available in various colors and textures to blend well with the decor in any office or business interior. So whether companies are looking for a textured surface or want something flat, they can find the products they need to add a splash of color to any room and provide the reliable, durable protection desired. In addition, with flexible installation options, companies can get the wall protection they need in a stylish design.

Wolf-Gordon has rigorously tested their RAMPART products, proving they hold up just as well as rigid sheet materials. In addition, testing revealed the product didn’t fade or become otherwise damaged when disinfectants and other cleaning products came into contact with the surface. These facts make RAMPART wall protection the ideal option for keeping businesses safe, healthy, and aesthetically pleasing.

Anyone interested in learning about RAMPART wall protection products can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

Company : Wolf-Gordon

Address : 333 Seventh Avenue, New York, NY 10001

Toll-free : 1-800-347-0550

Telephone : 1-212-255-3300

Email : info@wolfgordon.com

Website : https://www.wolfgordon.com