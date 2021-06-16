Aromatic Cardamom Online | Best Healthy Spices Cardamom Gift Ideas for Corporate Gifting

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Cardamom is an excellent source of Manganese, a very good source of Calcium and Fiber and a good source of Vit K. Cardamom is beneficial for relieving the symptoms of asthma and bronchitis. Cardamom acts as a natural health tonic when taken at bedtime, diluted with milk and honey.

Cardamom is considered the ‘Queen of Spices’ and is the second-largest consumed spice in the world, trailing behind black pepper, and the world’s second most expensive spice, second only to saffron. Cardamom is an exotic spice often used to add flavor to Indian delicacies which have a sweet taste.

This exotic spice contains chemical compounds that are known to have antioxidant, disease-preventing, and health-promoting properties. Cardamom contains essential volatile oils that have antiseptic and antispasmodic properties.

A pod of cardamom chewed after meals work as a digestive and a diuretic and helps in relieving gas and inflammation. Cardamom, when added to tea, gives a pleasant aroma, which serves as an effective remedy for depression. When combined with honey and other spices, cardamom acts as an effective cure for laryngitis.

Cardamom or Elahchi is a popular spice used in Indian cooking, primarily in curries and dals. Premium, fresh, aromatic and delicious green cardamoms in spices gift boxes & gift hampers are a perfect gift idea for corporate gifting.

Cardamom is also used to make masala chai or spiced tea.

Gifting is an integral part of relation-building endeavor. Be it be with friends and associates or kith and kin or with employees and business stake holders, gifting leaves an indelible stamp of bonding. And when such “Ambassadors of Goodwill” are handed out in breathtaking biodegradable packaging, it is like an icing on the cake! Our unique and attractive gift packings help in making someone’s special day even more memorable

Corporate gifting is a sure and solemn method to enhance critical relationship with several stakeholders of business- clients, prospective clients, employees, customers, and loyal well-wishers- the list seems endless. Selecting appropriate gifts for proves difficult in terms of appropriateness as well as budget constraints. We have mastered the art of offering endearable corporate gifts to satiate the tastes and likes of everyone. Our finely sorted and flavored spices and nuts not only provide wholesome nutrition, and better health, they provide desired outcomes of spreading joy and inculcating good vibes.

Gifting is a lovely way of expressing ones love and care to the receiver. At most times it is a tough ask to pick the right gift. Our gift offerings are loved by one and all for their sheer quality of produce and packing. They help in ushering a new equation in life with your near and dear. Our graded world class spices and nuts come wrapped in environment-friendly packing for leaving a lasting impression with your loved ones. Whatever be the occasion, you can bank on us for all sorts of personal gifting; from weddings to special occasions and festivals.

As an organization T X T Exports sell spices and nuts, however we strongly believe we are in the business of providing good health to people who use our products.

Spices and nuts are power packed with natural immunity boosting nutrients and antioxidants. These nutrients and antioxidants have the power to keep us in excellent health, so that all of us can deliver peak performances in all walks of life.

In traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, spices and nuts have been used for medicinal purposes. Modern science now supports, these health benefits with numerous clinical studies and data. However, the way spices are stored, packaged, and transported often leads to discoloration, loss of aroma, insect infestation and formation of dew leading to loss of the nutrients and antioxidants in the spices and nuts.

Our team at T X T Exports work around the clock to procure premium spices & nuts, package them in a way to preserve their natural oils, nutrients, and antioxidants to deliver the very best to our consumers across the world. This ensures they derive the full health benefits from these spices and nuts, enjoy great health and spend quality time with their familie

We believe in environment sustainability:

From initial days we have believed we are responsible to our consumers as well as mother earth. The packaging used at T X T Exports for spices and nuts are biodegradable and at the same time protect them from sunlight, moisture and insect infestations. This ensures our consumers get aromatic spices and nuts with their nutrients and antioxidants intact with higher shelf life.