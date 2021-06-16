Wolf-Gordon Crafts a Stylish Array of Wallcoverings

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf-Gordon is pleased to announce they craft a stylish array of wallcoverings ideal for offices and other business environments. They come in various colors, styles, and materials to ensure every company can find the perfect solution to blend in with their design choices.

The professional designers at Wolf-Gordon take great pride in providing their clients with the various options they need to enhance the workplace. In addition to traditional wallcovering styles, they also offer different unique choices that are just as functional as they are stylish. These choices include dry-erase, magnetic, and projection surfaces, making them ideal for use in the boardroom or conference room.

The wallcoverings developed by Wolf-Gordon are highly durable and flexible, making installation simple, no matter the size or shape of the room. Their professional design team works hard to create stylish designs that complement typical office decor and blend well with any company’s branding. Their goal is to offer wall protection and a splash of color that requires little maintenance.

Anyone interested in learning about the stylish wallcoverings offered can find out more by visiting the Wolf-Gordon website or by calling 1-800-347-0550.

About Wolf-Gordon : Wolf-Gordon is an American design company specializing in wallcoverings, wall protection, upholstery, paint, digital prints, and more. They strive to create unique designs that inspire and motivate. In addition, the company works with licensed designers around the world to bring a fresh perspective to their products.

