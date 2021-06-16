Hernia Repair Market worth $4.75 Billion – Mesh Segment Will Continue to Dominate Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The increasing number of hernia repair procedures, advantages of mesh in hernia repair, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the hernia repair market. In addition, emerging markets are expected to emerge as potential areas of opportunity for players in this market.

However, the high cost of meshes, long waiting times, and the development of non-mesh repair approaches are restraining the growth of this market. In addition, increasing pricing pressure on market players and the need for skilled personnel to conduct laparoscopic surgery are the key challenges faced in this industry.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period

Growth Driver: Increasing hernia prevalence;

The growing prevalence of hernia is the main driving force for the growth of the hernia mesh repair market. This is mainly attributed to the overall increase in population, specifically geriatric and obese population, and improvements in healthcare systems that have enabled the early detection and treatment of hernia.

Age contributes significantly to the risk of hernia by retarding the body’s capabilities and natural healing abilities over time. According to a registered study in the UK, the prevalence of hernia was found to increase with age, from 5% in the 25¡V34 age group to:

10% in the 35-44 age group

18% in the 45-54 age group

24% in the 55-64 age group

31% in the 65-74 age group

In addition, the incidence of hernia among men aged 75 years and above was found to be 45%. Consequently, the growth in aging population can be expected to boost overall hernia incidence in the coming years.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203245450

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Product;

The hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This significant growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators.

The hernia mesh segment is further categorized on the basis of type and surgery. On the basis of type, this market is segmented into synthetic and biologic mesh. In 2018, the biologic mesh segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the hernia mesh market. The increasing number of clinical trials to establish safety and the benefits of biologic meshes coupled with technological advancements to reduce ‘could be’ issues with these mesh are some of the factors triggering the growth of this segment.

Based on Surgery;

The hernia mesh market is segmented into inguinal hernia, incisional/ventral hernia, femoral hernia, and umbilical hernia. Of these, the inguinal hernia segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high number of inguinal hernia repair surgeries performed worldwide every year.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450

Geographically;

Segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia mesh market in North America.

The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).