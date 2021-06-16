Indie plant based hair care brand manufactured in the Chicago area expands product offering with an exciting new product line.

Chicago, IL, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Inahsi Naturals, a plant-based hair care brand, (produced by Inahsi LLC) launched it’s latest product line on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Pamper My Curls Collection features three new products, each one addressing key needs of customers with curly, textured hair.

The Pamper My Curls Curl Sculpting Glaze is a Strong Hold Gel that has been a much sought-after addition to the Inahsi Naturals product offering. Addressing key customer needs this product works across a variety of curly hair types from wavy to curly and leaves curls defined, protected, and shiny.

The All-In-One Leave-In Moisture Mist is lightweight and oil-free. This versatile product can be used as a Leave-In Conditioner, Thermal Primer, Refresher Spray, Detangler, and Moisturizer. Great for the Hair & Scalp this product is also great for customers wearing protective styles such as braids, twists, or sew-ins. The Moisture Mist is also great for loc styles as well.

Finally, the Pamper My Curls Hair & Scalp Elixir is specially formulated to restore shine, control frizz, and repair damaged hair. This product also contains Tea Tree Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil and Rosemary Essential Oil, which work together to soothe dry, itchy scalp, and stimulate the scalp to support hair growth.

Addressing key areas in the Inahsi product line the Pamper My Curls Collection has been received well as customers are extremely eager to get their hands on these new products. Inahsi Naturals will continue to bolster its product offering particularly in the styling product category with the release of three additional products later this year, followed by additional product line extensions coming in Q1 and Q2 of 2022.

Curly hair product enthusiasts looking for products with clean ingredients labels, as well as effectiveness and quality should continue to keep an eye on this brand as Inahsi Naturals continues its expansion and is poised for growth now and well into the future.

Inahsi Naturals is a registered trademark of Inahsi LLC in the United States.

