Patient Lifting Equipment Market Overview, Insights, Trends, Forecast

The Patient Lifting Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2019 to USD 5.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. Increasing global geriatric & bariatric populations, the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during manual lifting are the key factors driving the market growth.

Hospital projected to account for the largest end-user of the market in 2019

Based on end-user, the patient lifting equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, elderly care facilities, and other end-users (including emergency medical services, long-term acute care centers, trauma centers, and nursing homes). The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019. The growing patient population, increase in geriatric population, rising number of disabled people, an increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling process, growing preference of patient lifts over manual handling in hospitals, and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the demand and adoption of patient lifting equipment in hospitals.

North America to witness the highest growth in the hospital segment market during the forecast period

North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing geriatric & bariatric population in the US & Canada, the growth of the North American home healthcare industry, and the growing patient volume in nursing homes and elderly care facilities are the major factors supporting the growth of the North American patient lifting equipment market.

The major players in the patient lifting equipment market include Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom (US), Invacare (US), Handicare (Sweden), and Guldmann (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as product launches & product upgrades, acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and expansion to increase their presence in the global patient lifting equipment industry.

Hill Rom (US) was one of the major players operating in the patient lifting equipment market in the year 2018. The company has a wide range of product offerings in this market. To maintain its market position, the company mainly focuses on new developments by making significant investments in R&D. In 2018, the company invested about USD 0.4 billion in R&D, which accounted for (4.8%) of its total revenue. The company mainly focuses on new product developments, which enabled them for product innovation and ultimately helped to enhance its product offerings for the patient lifting equipment market.

Arjo (Sweden) is among the leading players in the patient lifting equipment market. Arjo’s major customers include private and public institutions providing acute and long-term care. The company has a strong global geographic presence, which has helped it broaden the sales and distribution of patient lift market. Approximately 23% of Arjo’s total sales are attributed to its patient handling equipment portfolio. The company has a wide range of product offerings, which includes ceiling lifts, standing and raising aids, floor lifts, and slings.