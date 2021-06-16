Intumescent Coatings Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Intumescent Coatings Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, according to a report available on Million Insights. Intumescent coating refers to fire resistant paint that is used in buildings to make them withstand high temperatures. The paint is inert at low temperatures and acts as excellent insulator at high temperature ranging 200 to 250 degree Celsius. In addition, it provides pleasing finish to the infrastructure by enhancing the appearance of structural steel.

Growing safety concerns in residential and commercial buildings to prevent major damages due to accidents is anticipated to propel intumescent coating market growth. Every year, hundreds of innocent humans die in sudden fire accidents due to suffocation and rampage. Thereby, it is essential to take all precautionary measures while constructing residential and commercial buildings. Intumescent coatings are able to make these buildings fire proof, which makes it suitable for humans. In addition, increasing use of lightweight materials in aerospace and construction industry is expected to impel intumescent coatings industry growth. Moreover, stringent regulations being imposed by government across various nations regarding protection of buildings from fire will drive the market over the forecast period.

To cater to rising demand for technologically advanced paints, manufacturing companies are investing in R&D to develop innovative products. For instance, in December 2018 Hempel launched passive fire protection coating called Hempafire Pro 315. This coating is aimed to protect steel structures during fire accidents. The paint offers advanced properties such as fast drying, low loadings, and improved efficiency.

Some of the key players in the intumescent coating market are Jotun, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, Contego International, and Hempel Marine Paints. Companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio. In addition, companies are using advanced technology for production to gain competitive edge over others.

