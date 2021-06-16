Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2021 to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Radio Frequency (RF) Components Market scope was appreciated by US$ 18.06 billion in 2018 and is projected to touch US$ 45.05 billion by the completion of 2025. It will register a CAGR of 14% between 2019 and 2025.

Radio Frequency (RF) refers to wireless electromagnetic signal. Its frequency ranges between 3 KHz and 300 GHz. Those are utilized as a method of communication or radar signals. The radio frequency components consist of modulators & demodulators, power amplifiers, filters, duplexer, and antenna switches.

Greater demand for devices equipped with starting direct wireless connectivity with the internet comprising smart homes devices, drones, tablets, smartwatch, smart television, and smartphones is expected to motivate the radio frequency components market during the period of forecast.

Technical development in the field of wireless communication and progress in materials utilized for manufacturing Radio Frequency (RF) components, for example Silicon Germanium (SiGe), and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), is likewise estimated to increase the development of the market .These materials permit the incorporation of digital and analog electronics into a solo chip; thereby dropping the price of the manufactured components. These components discover uses in a number of industries comprising consumer electronics, military, and automotive.

Radio Frequency Components Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Filters

Duplexer

Power Amplifier

Antenna Switches

Modulators and Demodulators

Other

Radio Frequency Components Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Consumer Electronics

Mobile Phones

Tablets

Smart TVs & Set Top Boxes

Laptops & Notebooks

Automotive

Military

Wireless Communication

Some of the important companies for radio frequency components market are TDK Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, Broadcom, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Fujitsu Limited. Additional not able companies are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Epson Toyocom, Vectron International, WIN Semiconductors Corp., Tektronix, Inc., ANADIGICS Inc., AVAGO Technologies, Skyworks Inc., RF Micro devices, RDA Microelectronics, Triquint Semiconductors.

By Region, the global market for radio frequency components can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America appeared as the most important provincial market in 2018 owing to speedy acceptance of cutting-edge machineries and well recognized division of telecommunication in the province. As stated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in 2016, the proportion of persons accessing internet in Canada and the U.S.A stood at 91.16% and 76.17% correspondingly. The RF components market in Asia Pacific is expected to observe the speedy development for the duration of the forecast.

