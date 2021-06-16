Wahaso Has Successfully Completed All Testing Of Our Greywater (Gray Water) System For NSF/ANSI 350 Certification

Hinsdale, IL, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Water Harvesting Solutions (aka Wahaso) had recently developed its advanced Greywater (Gray water) Harvesting System . All testing of this system are successfully completed for NSF/ANSI 350 Certification.

Greywater (aka Graywater or Gray water) is a common source of water captured from showers, lavatory sinks, and laundry. It can be a great source of water and if treated properly, it could provide thousands of gallons of water per year for non-potable applications. Wahaso’s greywater harvesting system for commercial buildings had successfully completed all set of rigorous testing to meet all the standards of NSF/ANSI 350 certification. The official certification is due soon by the end of May, proving that it is safe for reusage!

NSF/ANSI 350 certification test results are based on American National standards, which consist of 26 weeks of continuous testing with regularly scheduled sampling throughout, typically three days a week. The purpose of such lengthy test with a high volume of sampling is to assess the reliability of the product over time

Wahaso offers various types of water harvesting systems including rainwater, greywater, condensate, and multi-source. These systems can help save a precious natural resource and save money as water rates continue to rise.

Wahaso’s greywater system offers an astonishing level of treatment. It includes filtration down to 0.02 microns and multiple sanitation steps, which removes viruses and bacteria. Wahaso offers a turnkey solution complete with storage tanks, booster pumps, and controls.

Wahaso is a leader in the water harvesting industry and a member of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Call for a free consultation!

Call: 800-580-5350

Mail: info@wahaso.com

Website: https://wahaso.com/

About Wahaso:

Water Harvesting Solutions, Inc. is expert in designing, building, and delivering custom systems for on-site water reuse of greywater, rainwater, and stormwater on commercial and institutional projects throughout the USA and Canada.