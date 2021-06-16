Self-Healing Materials Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance & Product Benchmarking

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Self-Healing Materials Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global self-healing materials market is expected to gain USD 4.1 billion by 2025. Self-healing products extend the shelf life of a material as well as base layer and recipient product. Commercially, the market witnesses an upward trend due to long-term benefits offered by self-healing materials as compared to conventional compounds.

Key Players:

Dow Chemical Company

Bayer Material Science

High Impact Technology, LLC

Goodyear Corporate

Huntsman International LLC

Michelin Group

MacDermid Autotype Ltd.

Nissan Motor Company Ltd.

Azko Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Self-healing materials industry is driven by factors such as advantages and features offered by use of self-healing materials coupled with thermal and mechanical properties add to the market growth in the forecast period.

By form, the self-healing materials market is segmented as extrinsic, intrinsic, capsule-based and vascular. Material segment for self-healing material market includes metals, asphalt, fiber-reinforced composites, ceramic materials, concrete and polymer. Concrete segment leads the market growth with a CAGR of 25.9% during the estimated period.

Reversible polymers lead the market segment with an estimated CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period. End-user segmentation for self-healing materials market comprises electrical & electronics, aerospace, and construction. Electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period due to production of robust products.

Product Outlook:

Concrete

Coatings

Polymers

Asphalt

Fiber-reinforced Composites

Ceramic

Metals

Technology Outlook:

Reversible Polymers

Microencapsulation

Shape Memory Materials

Biological Material Systems

Application Outlook:

Energy generation

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electronics & Semiconductors

Medical (Implants & devices)

Regional Outlook:

APAC market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in use of applications in automotive and construction sector. Change in market scenarios, favorable economic developments in India and China is likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Middle East and African regions are anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR due to rapid economic developments.

