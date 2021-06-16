Tourniquet Systems Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework & PESTEL Analysis

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Tourniquet Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Tourniquet Systems Market is expected to reach USD 594.8 million by 2025. Tourniquet Systems is a compressing device mainly used to control venous and arterial blood circulation to the lower or upper extremity for a period. Pressure is applied circumferentially on the skin and basic tissues of a limb. Further, this pressure is transported to the walls of vessels, causing them to become shortly choke. In surgical settings, the function of a Tourniquet is to apply adequate pressure on the arterial blood flow in a limb following exsanguinous to produce a comparatively bloodless operative field.

Key Players:

Delfi Medical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Hammarplast Medical AB

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

Stryker Corporation

ulrich Medical

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Anetic Aid

Growth Drivers:

The Tourniquet System Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Growing geriatric population, increasing patient awareness regarding tourniquet system, and higher flexibility and consistency of tourniquet systems are documented as major factors of Tourniquet Systems Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high chances of disease caused by reusable cuffs and high hospital charges are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Tourniquet System Market is segmented based on product type, application, end user, and region.

Component Outlook:

Tourniquet instrument

Tourniquet cuffs Pneumatic Disposable Reusable Non-pneumatic



Tourniquet cuffs sector accounted for the significant market share of Tourniquet System and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years, as rising awareness among customers and high demand in emergency, orthopedics, and trauma settings. In addition, pneumatic cuffs sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace with highest CAGR in the coming years.

Application Outlook:

Hospitals

Ambulatory setting

Non-institutional use

Hospital sector accounted for the substantial market share of Tourniquet System and is estimated to continue its dominance in the coming years. Also, non-institutional sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial market share of Tourniquet System and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of developed and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure and presence of huge target population. The United States is a major consumer of Tourniquet Systems in the region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise rising number of road accidents, developing healthcare infrastructure, and growing population in the region. The developing countries like Indonesia, India, and Thailand are the major consumer of Tourniquet Systems in the region.

